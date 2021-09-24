2 Dwayne Johnson Movies Are Dominating Netflix Right Now

As the world’s biggest movie star, and one of a select few names capable of opening a new project strong at the box office based on nothing but the strength of their personal brand, there isn’t really much incentive for Dwayne Johnson to take his talents to the world of streaming.

After all, he’s also the highest-paid talent in the business, and a lot of that stems from profit participation deals and milestone bonuses, because very rarely do any of his action-packed blockbusters flop. However, the 49 year-old has been testing the waters of subscription-based platforms, with a quartet of recent and future projects designed to be watched at home.

Jungle Cruise did big numbers on Disney Plus Premier Access, Red Notice stands every chance of smashing Netflix’s all-time viewership records when it arrives in November, Amazon paid top dollar to acquire holiday-themed action comedy Red One and he signed on to comic book adaptation Ball & Chain opposite Emily Blunt last year.

As the current viewership charts on the planet’s most popular platform will attest, Netflix subscribers can’t get enough of Johnson’s back catalogue, so any new additions to the library are guaranteed to find success. As per FlixPatrol, Jumanji: The Next Level and Hobbs & Shaw have been residing in the Top 20 all week, and Skyscraper is only a few places behind, so audiences clearly aren’t growing tired of his onscreen exploits.