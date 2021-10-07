2 Great Jake Gyllenhaal Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is undoubtedly a star and over the last few years, he’s remained extremely active in Hollywood. Since the launch of his latest work, The Guilty, Gyllenhaal has been dominating Netflix but it has also brought another of his films into the top ten on the platform.

Taking the number 10 spot in Netflix’s top film rankings today is the 2010 Rom-Com, Love & Other Drugs. The film starring both Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway follows a pharmaceutical sales rep who struggles with the boom of his work and meeting his match in the form of a young woman named Maggie who suffers from early-onset Parkinson’s disease.

While the film isn’t hailed as Gyllenhaal’s best work, due to his recent time in the spotlight with The Guilty, the movie has seen quite the resurgence.

The Guilty is currently the most popular movie on Netflix and is quite a unique film taking place almost entirely in a single building. The story follows a character portrayed by Gyllenhaal who was discharged from the police force and is currently manning the phones at a 911 call center. When he receives the call that a woman has been kidnapped he pulls out all the stops to track her down and get her help, even if they aren’t ethical.

If you’re after a different style of Thriller to check out this Halloween season then The Guilty is a great choice and there is plenty of twists and turns to keep you engaged along the way.