2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’

From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.

The film in question would be The Outwaters — a found-footage extravaganza that delivers an unforgettable, eerie experience and extremely heightens our greatest fears. And if the pulse-pounding trailer wasn’t enough to terrify folks, then the film’s unsettling premise is sure to grip moviegoers around the world. The aforementioned premise centers around a group of artists who travel to the Mojave Desert in an attempt to shoot a music video. However, what happens soon after is the kind of stuff that’s straight out of nightmares.

Following the movie’s theatrical release, no-nonsense critics are taking to Twitter to express their intrigue and satisfaction with the latest found-footage entry — where several have hailed it as “this generation’s Blair Witch Project” and that The Outwaters borrows plenty of inspiration from the timeless classic.

While Blair Witch will forever be the most consequential Found Footage horror film, The Outwaters will be the film I revisit more often. https://t.co/rw6n9OCeyS — Cinemonster🧟‍♂️🎬🤘🖤 (@ELCinemonster) February 10, 2023

Two micro-budget, DIY, BLAIR WITCH inspired, queer directed films that challenge expectation & convention opened theatrically on 120 & 650 screens, backed by their own successful horror-centric streamer



What a time 🖤🌈



Now go celebrate the f* out of SKINAMARINK & THE OUTWATERS pic.twitter.com/fIrPfbFYPy — Aaron B Koontz (@AaronBKoontz) February 10, 2023

The Outwaters is mesmerizing and It’s this generations Blair Witch Project hands down. Robbie Banfitch has crafted a terrifying descent into madness that just has to be seen. This one is gonna stick with you and have you coming back. @TheOutwaters pic.twitter.com/jtxSq9zDJA — Luis Rodriguez (@cultureelixir) February 6, 2023

These comments come as no surprise, of course, seeing as horror fans have previously praised the movie as one of the year’s best just a few weeks ago. Furthermore, even our own WGTC review painted the eerie feature in a positive light. It’ll be interesting to see if this sentiment is echoed once the film becomes available to stream online in the future, but for now, it’s hard to argue that this is indeed the scariest flick of 2023.