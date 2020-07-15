New 21 Jump Street Sequel Reportedly In Development

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Jump Street movies remain two of the best comedies in recent memory, maximizing both their potential and concept to deliver a duo of whip-smart and self-aware hits that at one stage seemed poised to become Hollywood’s next major franchise, with both a female-driven spinoff and very unlikely crossover in the works.

Having received almost universal acclaim and raked in over half a billion dollars at the box office, the prospect of Jump Street entering the world of the Men in Black in MiB 23 was a mouth-watering prospect that remains a massive missed opportunity, especially when we ended up with the tedious Men in Black: International instead, which bombed hard both critically and commercially.

The proposed spinoff also seems to have stalled in development despite high-profile names like Tiffany Haddish, Awkwafina and Zendaya all circling the project at various points, but we’ve now heard that a new installment is in the works, one that will pick up from 22 Jump Street’s canonical end credits and follow Schmidt and Jenko at veterinary school.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw and Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian, both of which were correct – the majority of the core cast are expected to return for the new sequel and while plot details are scarce, Sony are reportedly keen to expand their portfolio of franchises and see the continued adventures of the Jump Street gang as an ideal candidate. After all, the last movie’s credits gave them at least a dozen options to choose from when it comes to the story.

Neither Jonah Hill nor Channing Tatum have starred in a live-action comedy since the last Jump Street outing six years ago and directors Lord and Miller haven’t gotten back behind the camera since being fired from Solo, but if they can come up with a suitable plot that would convince their leading men to return, then fans would no doubt be more than happy to see further adventures from the undercover police unit.