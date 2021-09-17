21 Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Nicolas Cage’s Latest

Every Friday, a bevvy of new titles arrive on VOD looking to convince customers to tear their eyes away from whatever streaming service is occupying their time and focus their attention somewhere else for a change. Typically, the majority of them are the standard bargain-basement genre titles, but this week brings one of 2021’s most insane movies.

Of course, it involves Nicolas Cage, held in high regard as the industry’s premier purveyor of bug-eyed mania. There’s plenty of that in Prisoners of the Ghostland, which could generously be described as a samurai-influenced revisionist Western with elements of the supernatural thriller thrown in for good measure.

It’s been called the craziest film of Cage’s career, and while that’s a term that gets thrown around an awful lot these days, it isn’t too far from the truth. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though, and there are another 20 features on today’s list of debutants, which you can check out in their entirety below as per Decider.

The Forever Purge

The Nowhere Inn

Prisoners Of The Ghostland

Together

Best Sellers

Lady Usher

Shelter In Place

Skinwalker: The Howl of the Rougarou

Last Night In Rozzie

I Am Not Alone

Lady Of The Manor

The Human Factor

Suicide Squad

Giddy Stratospheres

Another Girl

Sweet Autumn

The River

Dating & New York

Fish & Men

Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man In the Waters

Secrets In The Water

The Forever Purge was touted as the final installment in the franchise, but it evidently isn’t based on what star Frank Grillo has been telling everyone. Together is another pandemic-inspired drama, something a lot of folks grew tired of a long time ago, but leading man James McAvoy is always worth a watch in the right project.