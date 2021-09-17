21 Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Nicolas Cage’s Latest
Every Friday, a bevvy of new titles arrive on VOD looking to convince customers to tear their eyes away from whatever streaming service is occupying their time and focus their attention somewhere else for a change. Typically, the majority of them are the standard bargain-basement genre titles, but this week brings one of 2021’s most insane movies.
Of course, it involves Nicolas Cage, held in high regard as the industry’s premier purveyor of bug-eyed mania. There’s plenty of that in Prisoners of the Ghostland, which could generously be described as a samurai-influenced revisionist Western with elements of the supernatural thriller thrown in for good measure.
It’s been called the craziest film of Cage’s career, and while that’s a term that gets thrown around an awful lot these days, it isn’t too far from the truth. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though, and there are another 20 features on today’s list of debutants, which you can check out in their entirety below as per Decider.
- The Forever Purge
- The Nowhere Inn
- Prisoners Of The Ghostland
- Together
- Best Sellers
- Lady Usher
- Shelter In Place
- Skinwalker: The Howl of the Rougarou
- Last Night In Rozzie
- I Am Not Alone
- Lady Of The Manor
- The Human Factor
- Suicide Squad
- Giddy Stratospheres
- Another Girl
- Sweet Autumn
- The River
- Dating & New York
- Fish & Men
- Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man In the Waters
- Secrets In The Water
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
The Forever Purge was touted as the final installment in the franchise, but it evidently isn’t based on what star Frank Grillo has been telling everyone. Together is another pandemic-inspired drama, something a lot of folks grew tired of a long time ago, but leading man James McAvoy is always worth a watch in the right project.