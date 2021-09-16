Exclusive: Frank Grillo Reveals When The Purge 6 Begins Shooting

Even though The Forever Purge had been hyped up as the final installment of franchise, the fifth chapter hadn’t even been released before creator James DeMonaco, producer Jason Blum and former star Frank Grillo began talking up a sixth Purge that would focus on the latter’s Leo Barnes.

DeMonaco and Grillo became close friends working on Anarchy and Election Year, with their third collaboration on throwback drama This is the Night releasing next week, so the future of The Purge always appeared to be contingent on the actor’s return.

It’s been widely reported that Grillo is on his way back to the series, but in an exclusive interview with We Got This Covered, he revealed that we were the first to find out the movie’s planned timetable for heading into production.

“We’re making that movie. We’re making Purge 6. I think he’s finished with the script. It does center around Leo Barnes. He called me… like, now I’ve done three movies with James, he’s my brother. So he called me and said, ‘What do you think?’. I said, ‘What do you think?’. Because he hasn’t directed any of them for a while. And he said, ‘I’ve got a great idea’. And I said, ‘You got a great idea? I’m in’. So, I think… I don’t want to date it, but I think we’ll be shooting that movie sometime second or third quarter of 2022, Purge 6. You’re the first person I told that to.”

Not only has the script been written, but it sounds as though DeMonaco could be set to step behind the camera and direct for the first time since 2016’s Election Year. Earlier this summer, the filmmaker teased that The Purge would go global in the event of a sixth film, so that could be where things are heading.

That’s exciting news for fans of The Purge, and there’s clearly a whole lot of them when the franchise has earned over half a billion dollars at the box office. Be sure to check back to We Got This Covered tomorrow for our full interview with Frank Grillo, where he discusses everything from working with Gerard Butler on Copshop to his feelings on how his time as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Crossbones ended.