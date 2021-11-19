24 new movies hit VOD this weekend, including ‘Last Night in Soho’
It’s a big Friday for film and television fans this weekend, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife now playing in theaters, while Will Smith’s awards season contender King Richard landed on the big screen and HBO Max, on top of Netflix unveiling the live-action Cowboy Bebop and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut Tick, Tick… Boom!
If that still wasn’t enough to keep you occupied, then there’s an entire two dozen new arrivals on VOD, including some notable titles from across the genre spectrum. The pick of the bunch is Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, the neon-drenched psychological thriller that’s proven to be the filmmaker’s most polarizing work yet.
That being said, a 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% user rating indicate it’s a damn good movie, but that’s just the very tip of an on-demand iceberg you can check out in its entirety below.
- Jingle Bell Bride
- Deliver by Christmas
- The Many Saints of Newark
- Zeros and Ones
- Cryptozoo
- On The Trail Of Bigfoot: The Discovery
- Multiverse
- Last Night In Soho
- The Lost Leonardo
- Caveat
- Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time
- Never Back Down: Revolt
- Little Girl
- Alpha Rift
- Wife of a Spy
- The Match (2021)
- Introducing Jodea
- In Balanchine’s Classroom
- Breaking Them Up
- Broken Law
- Sanzaru
- Our Ladies
- A House On The Bayou
- Hide and Seek (2021)
Obviously, not all of today’s debutants are must-see material, with the usual mix of low-budget genre films and documentaries hardly guaranteed to seize the zeitgeist, but once again we haven’t been left short of options if the major theatrical and streaming releases leave our fancies strictly untickled, despite the presence of some brand new heavy hitters across the board.