24 new movies hit VOD this weekend, including ‘Last Night in Soho’

It’s a big Friday for film and television fans this weekend, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife now playing in theaters, while Will Smith’s awards season contender King Richard landed on the big screen and HBO Max, on top of Netflix unveiling the live-action Cowboy Bebop and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut Tick, Tick… Boom!

If that still wasn’t enough to keep you occupied, then there’s an entire two dozen new arrivals on VOD, including some notable titles from across the genre spectrum. The pick of the bunch is Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, the neon-drenched psychological thriller that’s proven to be the filmmaker’s most polarizing work yet.

That being said, a 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% user rating indicate it’s a damn good movie, but that’s just the very tip of an on-demand iceberg you can check out in its entirety below.

Jingle Bell Bride

Deliver by Christmas

The Many Saints of Newark

Zeros and Ones

Cryptozoo

On The Trail Of Bigfoot: The Discovery

Multiverse

Last Night In Soho

The Lost Leonardo

Caveat

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time

Never Back Down: Revolt

Little Girl

Alpha Rift

Wife of a Spy

The Match (2021)

Introducing Jodea

In Balanchine’s Classroom

Breaking Them Up

Broken Law

Sanzaru

Our Ladies

A House On The Bayou

Hide and Seek (2021)

Obviously, not all of today’s debutants are must-see material, with the usual mix of low-budget genre films and documentaries hardly guaranteed to seize the zeitgeist, but once again we haven’t been left short of options if the major theatrical and streaming releases leave our fancies strictly untickled, despite the presence of some brand new heavy hitters across the board.