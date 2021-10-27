Hideo Kojima Says He Was Moved To Tears While Watching This Psychological Horror Movie

Video game legend and auteur Hideo Kojima has nothing but praise for the latest film to headline his movie night.

The Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator often chimes in on Twitter to share his muses, especially as far as horror is concerned. For what feels like a lifetime by now, Kojima has been teasing that his next game could be an all-out horror affair, and while that sadly isn’t likely to be the return to Silent Hill many had been hoping for, his latest big-screen recommendation could well serve as a window into the themes of his next unannounced next title.

During watching upcoming psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, the industry heavyweight revealed he was moved emotionally by the film’s depiction of London, adding that he missed the city dearly, having not visited the U.K. for two years.

The cityscape of London brought tears to my eyes. The last time I visited the city was exactly two years ago. The last time I saw Edgar Wright was in Soho while he was filming. I miss London!🇬🇧 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 27, 2021

Directed by Edgar Wright—of Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Shaun of the Dead fame—Last Night in Soho follows Eloise, a young woman who finds herself time-hopping back to the Swinging Sixties in the body of Sandie, a nightclub singer.

You can experience Wright’s latest for yourselves when it opens in theaters later this month, October 29th in the U.K. and U.S.