24-Hour Fast & Furious Virtual Marathon Coming This Saturday

The global appeal of the Fast & Furious franchise, coupled with the agonizing wait to see a ninth installment that was originally pegged for release in April 2020, means that a huge number of fans will have revisited the entire series from start to finish at least once during the pandemic era.

Luckily, Dominic Toretto and the gang will finally be blasting back onto domestic screens next weekend, and to celebrate the impending debut of F9, Alamo Drafthouse are hosting the Fast and Furious Forever virtual event this Saturday, a 24-hour marathon covering almost every aspect of the expanded saga.

Things kick off at 1pm ET with watch parties for all eight entries in the Fast & Furious franchise to date, spinoff Hobbs & Shaw and director Justin Lin’s 2002 crime thriller Better Luck Tomorrow, which is technically part of the universe seeing as Lin and star Sung Kang have long since confirmed that the actor plays the same Han in both properties.

Fast & Furious 9 Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s also trivia, games, prizes and possibly even a surprise guest or two, not to mention contributions from writers, critics and podcasters to offer insight and analysis on the increasingly escalating string of globetrotting and gravity-defying adventures. 24 hours of non-stop Fast & Furious content is a big ask, but viewers can dip in and out of the watch parties as they choose, although those brave enough to stick with it for the duration will find themselves entered into special prize draws.

Following on from the recent Fast Fridays that brought each movie back to theaters on a weekly basis, Fast and Furious Forever will be the ultimate endurance test for longtime fans of the brand, of which there are admittedly many.