Netflix Adding Over 25 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

This coming week is shaping up to be a good one for Netflix content, and that’s saying quite a lot considering how solid the output has been on the streaming platform over the past few months of worldwide quarantining. If you’re looking for an exciting collection of adult drama and kid-friendly adventures, though, May 11th through the 17th has you covered.

Fans of goofy, occasionally offensive adult cartoons will appreciate that season 3 of Bordertown will launch on Netflix this month. But if that’s a not quite up your alley, or you want something to watch with the kids, you can also check out all three seasons of the hit Nickelodeon show, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Meanwhile, those looking for a classic thriller can check out the 2009 Johnny Depp film Public Enemies. The movie, which chronicles an attempt to take down gangsters in the 1930s, did fairly well with critics and sits at a 68% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s a good way to spend an evening if you’re a fan of the genre.

If you’re a lover of the immensely popular Money Heist, meanwhile, creator Álex Pina’s new show might be worth checking out. White Lines follows a woman who travels to Ibiza in search of answers concerning her brother’s death, and it looks like it’ll be a nice mix of tense drama and thrilling action moments, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for it on May 15th.

See below for the full list of May 11th-17th’s new additions:

May 11th:

Bordertown (Season 3)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial by Media (Season 1)

May 12th:

Love Is Blind

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

May 13th:

The Wrong Missy

May 14th:

Dilan 1990

Riverdale (Season 4)

The Delivery Boy

May 15th:

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3)

Chichipatos (Season 1)

District 9

I Love You, Stupid

Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)

Madam Secretary (Season 6)

Magic for Humans (Season 3)

Parasyte: The Maxim (Season 1)

She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5)

The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 1)

The Wiggles (Multiple Seasons)

Twirleywoos (Multiple Seasons)

White Lines (Season 1)

May 16th:

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17th:

El límite infinito

Soul Surfer

So, there’s your lot. And if you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know that some good stuff hit all the major streaming services this weekend as well. As such, there’s plenty to watch on not just Netflix but all the popular platforms at the moment, meaning you’ve got every reason to stay home and stay safe during the pandemic.

Tell us, though, what do you plan on checking out this coming week? As always, be sure to drop us a comment down below with your picks.