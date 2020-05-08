Everything Coming To Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus And Amazon Prime This Weekend

It’s been a pretty good couple of months for streaming fans, and it seems like every platform is aiming to ensure viewers stuck inside have plenty to watch and enjoy until life resumes some sense of normalcy again. On that note, this weekend marks yet another few days of further content drops from all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime.

Up first, Netflix is releasing the second season of its hit show, Dead to Me, a dark comedy about loss, grief, and friendship with incredible performances from veteran TV actresses Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

Hulu, meanwhile, is debuting the very first season of the new animated show, Solar Opposites, created by Rick and Morty masterminds Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. If you’re a fan of Roiland’s foul-mouth, wacky brand of humor, it might be worth checking out for a weekend binge.

Elsewhere, over on Disney Plus, you can catch the second episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which gives viewers a behind-the-scenes documentary that offers insight on the production of the immensely popular expansion of the Star Wars franchise.

The Goldfinch, meanwhile, is premiering on Amazon Prime. It currently sits at an unfortunate 24% of Rotten Tomatoes, with most critics seeming to feel that the film did a poor job of capitalizing on what made the source material – 2013’s acclaimed novel by Donna Tartt – so effective. Still, you could surely find worse ways to kill an afternoon.

For more, here’s the full list of everything dropping on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime this weekend:

Netflix

May 8th:

18 regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

Dead to Me (Season 2)

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)

The Eddy

The Hollow (Season 2)

Valeria

May 9th:

Charmed (Season 2)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)

Disney Plus

May 8th:

Be Our Chef – “Anyone Can Cook”

Disney Family Sundays – “Star Wars: Hanging Art”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Legacy”

Disney Insider – “Running Through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”

One Day at Disney – “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”

Hulu

May 8th:

Solar Opposites (Season 1)

Into the Dark: Delivered

Spaceship Earth

Amazon Prime

May 8th:

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan

The Goldfinch

May 10th:

Jack and Jill

As you can see above, you’ve got plenty of content to catch up on across all of these excellent services, so there’s no time like the present. They don’t stay on there forever, you know.