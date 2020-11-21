26 Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including The New Mutants

After years spent on the shelf gathering dust, The New Mutants was finally released into theaters in August, a full 28 months after it was initially scheduled to hit the big screen. And given the X-Men spinoff’s tortured production that involved extensive reshoots and countless delays, it was almost fitting that it was sent out in the middle of a pandemic when most people were keeping a wide berth from their local multiplex.

Reviews weren’t particularly kind, with some labeling it the worst entry in the entire mutant franchise, and it finished up with a box office haul of just over $45 million. However, because of the year we’re having, that’s still good enough to make The New Mutants the fifteenth highest-grossing title of 2020 so far. To put things into perspective, the fifteenth biggest hit of 2019 was Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which raked in $491 million.

Of course, fans were hoping that the pic would end up bypassing theaters entirely and head straight to Disney Plus, but contractual obligations made it impossible. The New Mutants finally hits VOD this weekend, though, along with a further 25 films, and you can check out the full lineup below.

Words on Bathroom Walls

The Nest

UnhingSed

Dating Amber

The Test & The Art of Thinking

Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait

Monstrum

Team Marco

Truth is the Only Client: The Official Investigation of the Murder of John F. Kennedy

Blindfire

The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The New Mutants

Paydirt

Joan of Arc

The Runaways

Fourteen

The Donut King

Hearts and Bones

Iron Mask

Embattled

The Broken Hearts Gallery

Come Play

Collective

Always and Forever

Other notable releases this week include Veep creator Armando Ianucci’s revisionist tale The Personal History of David Copperfield starring Dev Patel, Peter Capaldi and Tilda Swinton, Russell Crowe’s enjoyably trashy B-movie Unhinged and the completely ludicrous Iron Mask, the Chinese fantasy blockbuster that sees Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan share the screen in truly bizarre fashion. The New Mutants is likely to top the sales charts, though, as fans seek out the final installment in Fox’s X-Men franchise before the comic book heroes are rebooted by Marvel Studios.