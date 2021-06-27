3 More Animated Mortal Kombat Movies Reportedly In Development

We’re still waiting on the official confirmation that a sequel to Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat is definitely happening, although the signs are encouraging, fans of the franchise looking for their next fix of fantasy martial arts action don’t have to wait too long, with animated Scorpion’s Revenge sequel Battle of the Realms releasing at the end of August.

Ever since the recent live-action effort hit big at the box office and drew huge praise from audiences, many of whom instantly labeled it as the best video game adaptation ever made, the rumor mill been sent into overdrive about where Warner Bros.’ nascent series goes from here. There’s been all sorts of talk regarding prequels, spinoffs and tie-ins, with insider Daniel Richtman the latest to throw in his two cents by offering that there are three more animated Mortal Kombat movies in the works.

Mortal Kombat Animated Movie Battle Of The Realms Announced 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s all he has to say on the matter, though, so it isn’t quite clear if he’s referring to the canon comprising of Scorpion’s Revenge and Battle of the Realms, the effort he previously claimed was in the works and would tie in with the live-action reboot or something else entirely, which has also seen Richtman tout a potential Netflix animated series as well.

Either way, as the extensive DC Animated Universe back catalogue has shown, WB aren’t exactly averse to continually mining their biggest brands for new feature length content, so whether it’s connected to Mortal Kombat‘s hugely popular live-action return or not, it feels likely that we’ll be getting plenty more animated adventures to come, provided that Battle of the Realms proves to be as popular as its immediate predecessor.