Mortal Kombat Fans Are Calling It The Best Video Game Movie Ever

For almost 30 years, the video game genre has been batting away accusations that it’s cursed. While that perspective might be a little on the extreme side, it’s definitely massively inconsistent to say the least, from both a critical and commercial point of view.

In fact, dating back to the May 1993 release of the infamous Super Mario Bros., just seven console-to-screen adaptations have made more than $300 million at the box office. Not only that, but Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog are the only two that have managed to end up with a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and even then, neither of them could reach 70%.

The Mortal Kombat reboot debuted today on the big screen domestically and HBO Max, and it’ll be a major shock if it doesn’t top the box office this weekend. Fans can’t get enough of the grisly R-rated martial arts actioner, and many of them are now labeling it as the single greatest video game movie ever made, as you can see from the reactions below.

Mortal Kombat 2021 was legit awesome. Good action, fun story, silly but awesome powers right from the games. Just what the fans wanted. Also the best video game movie made so far. — Bedlam The Clown (@BedlamSF) April 23, 2021

Go wat MORTAL KOMBAT. Probably the best video game movie ever made. Stays trye to the source alot and feels fluid and great action. 10/10 — NikosaruVO✌️😎 (@nikosaruninja) April 23, 2021

#MortalKombat is hands down the best video game based movie of all time. It provides Komplete justice for all characters and pays such a tribute to the series overall. I highly recommend this movie so pick up #HBOMax or go see it at your local theater today! #epic@NetherRealm pic.twitter.com/24bPuiMa6Y — Ryan Baker (@RyRyBaked) April 23, 2021

Mortal Kombat (2021) The best video game movie adaptation I have ever seen! As a person who plays MK ever since this is a very special treat for us. All the easter eggs, the fatalities, the fights. Damn the actors didn't even need a stunt double. Already waiting for the sequel! pic.twitter.com/7MCbMjczo1 — Lej (@lejjjji) April 23, 2021

So #MortalKombat 2021 is the BEST video game movie of all time!!!! I hope we get multiple sequels, there are some issues and I’ll talk about some spoilers later on but my thoughts.. Pros – Characters/Portrayals, the fight scenes and fan service Cons – Story and Runtime — JC #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Jaez808) April 23, 2021

#MortalKombat movie was seriously worth the 20 year wait!!!!!! So true to the original story & video game. I honestly hope everyone watches & we can guarantee at least 2 more sequels. Best video game movie ever made!!! — Nick Joseph (@NickiNick4113) April 23, 2021

The new #MortalKombat is cool, but I still say the 1995 version is the best video game adaptation out there. Pure 90s fun pic.twitter.com/mXEOo0fZQe — Killer Horror Critic (@KillerCritics) April 23, 2021

#MortalKombat the best video game movie ever made — 23HypeBeast14 (@23Beast14) April 23, 2021

I’m saying it now. Mortal Kombat is the best video game movie to date. It was the movie we needed and a brilliant first edition to the MK universe. Crazy! Hats off to the @TheLewisTan & the cast. That last scene though. #Fire — Marc G. (@TalentedDropout) April 23, 2021

With great pleasure I can say I fucking loved the #MortalKombat movie!!! By far the best video game adaptation there is and am hella ready for a sequel already! — Gamer47 (@Gam3r47YT) April 23, 2021

Mortal Kombat: The best game adaptation I've ever saw. Sub-Zero and Scorpion are the best. That is how you adapt a game for fans #MortalKombatMovie — 5i (@ifi5i) April 23, 2021

Finally saw @MKMovie !!! The storyline and action was amazing!! best video game movie hands down!! Warner Brothers better make multiple sequels! #MortalKombat — Ryan (@KellzNCaLi) April 23, 2021

Of course, those unfamiliar with the source material aren’t going to derive anywhere near as much enjoyment from the multitude of Easter Eggs and references to the lore as those to have religiously played the game series and its many iterations over the years, so there’s more than a hint of bias in some of the more hyperbolic hot takes.

That being said, Mortal Kombat promised an incredibly violent and action-packed dose of fantastical spectacle, and on that front, it certainly lives up to the expectations, even if there’s a lot left to be desired from a narrative standpoint, not least of all the absence of an actual tournament.