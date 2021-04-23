Home / movies

Mortal Kombat Fans Are Calling It The Best Video Game Movie Ever

For almost 30 years, the video game genre has been batting away accusations that it’s cursed. While that perspective might be a little on the extreme side, it’s definitely massively inconsistent to say the least, from both a critical and commercial point of view.

In fact, dating back to the May 1993 release of the infamous Super Mario Bros., just seven console-to-screen adaptations have made more than $300 million at the box office. Not only that, but Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog are the only two that have managed to end up with a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and even then, neither of them could reach 70%.

The Mortal Kombat reboot debuted today on the big screen domestically and HBO Max, and it’ll be a major shock if it doesn’t top the box office this weekend. Fans can’t get enough of the grisly R-rated martial arts actioner, and many of them are now labeling it as the single greatest video game movie ever made, as you can see from the reactions below.

Of course, those unfamiliar with the source material aren’t going to derive anywhere near as much enjoyment from the multitude of Easter Eggs and references to the lore as those to have religiously played the game series and its many iterations over the years, so there’s more than a hint of bias in some of the more hyperbolic hot takes.

That being said, Mortal Kombat promised an incredibly violent and action-packed dose of fantastical spectacle, and on that front, it certainly lives up to the expectations, even if there’s a lot left to be desired from a narrative standpoint, not least of all the absence of an actual tournament.

