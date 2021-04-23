Home / movies

Mortal Komabt Fans Can’t Get Enough Of The Movie’s Fatalities

By 4 mins ago
x

While early reactions to Mortal Kombat appear to be mixed, to say the least, several aspects of director Simon McQuoid’s feature-length debut have garnered universal praise for perfectly capturing the essence of NetherRealm’s source material. Character interactions – especially those between mascots Sub-Zero and Scorpion – have been labeled runaway high points of the adaptation, as too, have the movie’s Fatalities.

For folks not familiar with the games, the term refers to gruesome cinematic finishers which players can perform at the conclusion of a match. Pulling these off usually requires memorization of a specific string of button presses and more often than not results in the unfortunate recipient losing several limbs, or worse. As an iconic part of the franchise’s identity, the film’s crew knew they needed to be included, even if that meant the MPA dishing out an R-rating to account for gallons of the red stuff being spilled on screen.

Suffice it to say, then, the Fatalities depicted haven’t failed to impress and fan reception has been overwhelmingly positive. Check out just some of the reactions for yourself below:

First Mortal Kombat Reboot Photos Tease A Bloody Brawler
1 of 8
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

As for where Mortal Kombat‘s future on the big screen lies, it’ll ultimately be down to how well it performs at the box office and on HBO Max. Several critical markets, including the UK and Europe, have yet to relax lockdown restrictions to the extent that theaters are able to properly reopen, meaning it’ll be some time until Warner Bros. is able to make the call on whether Earthrealm is worth a second and potential third revisit.

Joe Taslim, who plays Sub-Zero, revealed earlier this week that he’s been contracted to appear in multiple installments, so there’s certainly already a plan in place to expand the universe. But do you think sequels are warranted, or is Mortal Kombat a one-and-done affair as far as you’re concerned? Let us know in the usual place below!

Source: Twitter

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...