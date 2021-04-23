Mortal Kombat Fans Are Loving Sub-Zero In The New Movie

Mortal Kombat finally makes its long-awaited return to cinema screens today (in the US, at least) and it looks like fans have already collectively picked a standout performance.

Joe Taslim, who plays Lin Kuei leader Sub-Zero/Bi-Han in the film, has been the talk of social media over the last 24 hours, with particular praise being heaped on his exhilarating bouts with Hiroyuki Sanada’s Hanzo Hisashi/Scorpion. The pair, often considered mascots of NetherRealm’s source material, have been shown trading punches on numerous occasions in the trailers, an adversarial relationship that forms a key component of the adaptation’s narrative.

Reactions to viewings of the martial arts flick have been pouring in since the movie released in theaters and on HBO Max and you can check out a sample for yourself down below.

I need a second @MKMovie ASAP!!!! I was hoping for more Scorpion 🦂 🆚 Sub-Zero ❄️fighting scenes but I’m completely happy with what they gave us. Can’t wait to see who’s playing Johnny Cage in the second movie. #MortalKombat #SubZero #Scorpion — Johny Surlin (@JSur12) April 23, 2021

Okay so overall the movie was good. There were some scenes that were corny and could’ve been cut out. Lots of great fighting scenes. The fight between Scorpion and Sub-Zero 🔥🔥. And yeah subzero definitely the coolest nigga out here. #MortalKombat Cole was mad corny😭 https://t.co/kUl3FqL6P0 — 🇹🇬 (@cou_djo) April 23, 2021

Then best part of the Mortal Kombat movie is literally the Sub-Zero vs Scorpion fight other than that it’s a 7/10 for maximum blood shed — WIL SAVGE (@WiL_SaVgE) April 23, 2021

Watched the Mortal Kombat movie this morning and learned a few things: Scorpion is STILL my favorite character.

Kano was as funny as I thought he would be.

Sub-Zero is tough as fuck. 8.5/10 movie. — Domino (@DeeDeeSpeaks) April 23, 2021

Scorpion vs Sub-Zero in the new Mortal Kombat movie was pure kino. — Kars (@KaroshiMyriad) April 23, 2021

#MortalKombat was a really fun movie, loved the action and costume design. Sub-Zero was awesome and Kano steals the movie. My only problem is it left me wanting more, even though it’s a 2 hour movie it goes by pretty quick. — Jose (@ReyDelNoche) April 23, 2021

Man, it seems the Mortal kombat movie was just for Sub-zero, he had the most epic and mind blowing scenes. pic.twitter.com/oDYA96cwX6 — Sub-Pharmacist🍏 (@Tobenna__) April 23, 2021

Decent video game movie . Sub-zero was the best part about this movie that’s were all the good fight really happen. The actor that plays cole is awful but the VFX saved him . I needed more Mileena 😒 7/10 #MortalKombat https://t.co/UVtpXFeDHo — Julien 🇨🇩 (@DjemaK20) April 23, 2021

I love how lethal Sub-Zero has been this ENTIRE movie. Like, wow. #MortalKombat — moonflower / the iii. (@AfroJediii) April 23, 2021

Scorpion vs Sub-Zero deserves a whole ass movie if it's own. #MortalKombat — CJ bhai please (@thandaa_angaara) April 23, 2021

So can @Joe_Taslim be an a-list action star now that we know it’s not against the laws of physics to have Asian faces headline mainstream blockbuster movies? Y’all he was SO BADASS as Sub-Zero. Actually, most of the @MKMovie casting was spot on. #MortalKombat #mortalkombatmovie pic.twitter.com/5gbxjzWhgh — Rod Kim (@RodKim) April 23, 2021

The almost universally positive reaction to Taslim’s latest role doesn’t bleed over to the film as a whole, however. Director Simon McQuoid’s first proper full-length project (his career has largely been confined to commercials) has garnered negative reception for feeling rushed and not giving certain participants in the titular tournament enough screen time.

Likewise, barring Sub-Zero and Scorpion’s climactic battle, spectacle-laden fights between other members of the cast have been criticized for their short nature in the roughly 2-hour affair. Will this hurt Mortal Kombat‘s chances of getting a sequel? Probably not, but it’s feedback that the crew will assuredly be taking on board for the future, should Warner Bros. give a planned second installment the green light.

Have you already seen the forces of Earthrealm and Outworld go head to head in the ring, though? If so, let us know what you made of hugely anticipated reboot in the usual place below!