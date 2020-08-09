3 Classic 90s Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

Last week on the first day of the month, Netflix dropped a load of new movies, including several classics or cult films from the 1990s. Many of them have proved to be a hit with users, too, and today – Sunday, August 9th – sees three of these movies dominating the site’s Top 10 most-watched films list. One of these is one of the most beloved flicks of all time, another is its sequel and the third, as they say, will shock you.

Yes, unsurprisingly, the first of this trio of 90s flicks that are doing well on Netflix this weekend is 1993’s Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg’s prehistoric thrill ride is one that many of us have seen again and again, so it’s the perfect thing to stick on and enjoy once more on a Sunday movie day. Remember, the film’s stars – Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern – will return for the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, too.

The second of these three is 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the first sequel in the franchise. In case you get the various installments confused, this is the one with Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm battling a T-Rex let loose on San Diego. It was Goldblum’s last appearance in the saga for 21 years, until he reprised Malcolm again in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The more surprising of these popular 90s films, though, is Dennis the Menace, the 1993 movie starring the classic mischievous child. Mason Gamble plays Dennis, with Walter Matthau as perennially irritated neighbor Mr. Wilson and Christopher Lloyd as a cruel thief the boy gets the better of. At the time, it made $117.2 million on the back of a $35 million budget, though critics weren’t particularly kind to it. For former 90s kids maybe watching it with their own children, though, it’s clearly a nostalgic flick.

