3 From Hell’s Sid Haig Hospitalized In ICU Following Accident

If the unfortunate situation involving Kevin Hart weren’t enough to sadden us this week, it’s come to our attention that veteran actor Sid Haig has likewise become the focus of tragedy. Specifics haven’t been given, but let’s go over what we do know.

At some point this evening, Haig’s wife, Suzie, posted the following at the top of his Instagram page:

SID HAS HAD AN ACCIDENT AND IS IN THE HOSPITAL IN ICU. EVERYONE PLEASE PRAY FOR HIM!!!!!!!! – SUZIE

Being in the intensive care unit is certainly no joke, so we wish Sid and his family all the best. All we can do right now is wait and hope that we have some positive news to follow up with before the weekend is over.

To modern audiences, Haig is arguably most recognizable as Captain Spaulding from a trilogy of films directed by Rob Zombie. Previous entries included House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, with 3 from Hell set to complete the trifecta soon enough. Actually, Sid’s worked with the filmmaker/musician on a few other projects such as Halloween (2007), The Haunted World of El Superbeasto and The Lords of Salem.

First Official Images from Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If we’re to pay Haig even more compliments, it’s worth mentioning how his career spans back to the 1960s. Heck, he even played one of King Tut’s henchmen on the Batman TV show starring Adam West! But if we’re to stick to the subject of horror, we’ll point out how his impressive resume also includes Night of the Living Dead 3D, Hatchet 3, Bone Tomahawk and Death House.

Being someone who frequents the convention circuit myself, I’ll take a moment to say I admire how Haig still takes time out of his schedule to meet and greet fans far and wide. In fact, I saw him firsthand at Astronomicon 2 earlier this year, where he proved to be quite the draw.

Be sure to show your support for Sid Haig by seeing 3 from Hell in theaters on September 16th.