3 Original Netflix Horror Movies Are Dominating Today

Netflix‘s original movies have been going from strength to strength in recent years, to the point that many subscribe to the streaming service only to watch Netflix’s home-grown content. And right now, three Netflix originals are shooting up FlixPatrol’s streaming charts, showing that Netflix has its finger on the pulse of what viewers want.

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight 2

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight 2 is currently the 8th most popular movie on the service. The sequel to the Polish slasher film that became 2020’s sleeper hit, this film seems Bartosz M. Kowalski, return to the director’s chair. This film begins where the last movie left off. The survivor from the previous entry Zosia Wolska once again finds herself under threat from a shadowy force. This time, a rookie cop must face their fears to keep Zosia safe from another lurking danger. And in the process, prevent another horrible massacre.

Night Teeth

Night Teeth is currently the 3rd most popular movie on Netflix. This vampire thriller is directed by Adam Randall and stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, and Lucy Fry. The film follows Benny Perez, a freelance chauffeur in LA. Benny gets hired by two friends to take them around several popular LA nightclubs. However, Benny soon realizes that his passengers are anything but regular and that he is, in fact, chauffeuring two vampires. Benny quickly finds his life turned upside down as he is dropped in the center of a war between the city’s vampires, and the only way he can survive is to ally himself with his two passengers.

Hypnotic

However, at the top of the Netflix movie charts sits Hypnotic. A film that has been generating a lot of viral hype thanks to an impressive trailer. Hypnotic is a thriller directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote. It stars Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara, and Dulé Hill. It follows Jenn, a woman who is struggling in life after a bad breakup. In the hope of turning things around, she visits a therapist called Dr. Collin Meade. However, Jenn soon finds the doctor isn’t all that he seems, and she realizes she is being manipulated. The film has received praise for its stylish blending of reality and dreams and its rollercoaster plot that will keep you on your toes until the end.

The current charts show how the streaming world has changed in the past few years. No longer is Netflix the platform you use to just watch movies from other studios. More and more, Netflix is cementing itself as a powerful studio in its own right, and its original films are as much of a draw as those it acquires from other studios.