33 months after calling action, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ has finally finished shooting

Virtually every major production to have called action since the beginning of 2020 has suffered as a result of the pandemic in one way or another, but there aren’t any to have been put through the wringer quite like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The latest chapter in the blockbuster espionage saga was initially supposed to start filming in March of 2020, but when the world ground to a halt, it was pushed back until July. Even though Tom Cruise’s return as Ethan Hunt is due in theaters less than three months from now, director Christopher McQuarrie has revealed that shooting has only just wrapped.

What makes it even more incredible is that principal photography on the second half of the two-part extravaganza is still underway, meaning the cast and crew have barely had a break in between. Given that predecessors Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, and Fallout each individually rank as one of the finest blockbusters of the last decade, we’ve got every reason to believe that Dead Reckoning will be worth the wait.

After all, star and producer Cruise is flying higher than ever after the overwhelming success of Top Gun: Maverick, and returning to his signature franchise with even more daredevil stunts in mind is arguably a prospect more enticing than seeing him back in the cockpit.

Either way, everyone involved in Mission: Impossible 7 has poured their heart and soul into the project, which you can guarantee will be reflected up there on the screen.