Netflix Adds 2 New Movies And 7 New Shows, Just In Time For The Weekend

As the global lockdown continues, with no real sign of when it might end, folks continue to turn to Netflix in their time of need, desperate for content to keep them entertained.

Thankfully, the streaming giant has been on the ball in recent months, bringing us lots of great movies and TV shows while also pumping out a hefty amount of originals, some of which have found tons of success (see: Extraction and Too Hot To Handle). And now, with a new day upon up, a fresh batch of content has dropped on the platform, bringing with it 2 new movies and 7 new TV shows, the full list of which can be seen down below.

2 New Movies

18 Regali — NETFLIX FILM House at the End of the Street (2012)

7 New TV Shows

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 1 — NETFLIX FAMILY The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

And there you have it. 2 new movies and 7 new TV shows now available for your viewing pleasure. And while it’s not the most exciting group of titles, might we suggest checking out House at the End of the Street if you’re in the mood for some scares?

This underrated 2012 psychological thriller stars Jennifer Lawrence as a young girl who moves with her mother to a small town and learns that the house at the end of their street is where a gruesome double murder took place. Earning $44.1 million off a budget of just $6.9 million, it did fairly well for itself at the box office, even if critics didn’t exactly love it.

With a 14% score on Rotten Tomatoes, many praised the talented cast, but called out the “poorly conceived and clumsily executed” film for being a bit too bland and not nearly suspenseful enough. That being said, there are a few good scares throughout and a couple of twists at least keep the plot interesting.

In other words, it’s not a bad way to kill some time and if you’re looking for a fairly harmless thriller to sit down with and watch on Netflix this weekend, you could certainly do worse.