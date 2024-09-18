5 important things to remember from ‘The Batman’ before waddling into ‘The Penguin’

As a direct sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, HBO’s The Penguin drops the audience exactly where the movie left us.

Recommended Videos

Running almost three hours long, The Batman has a lot to unpack. First, it features Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne journey to become more than a vengeful vigilante. Plus, there’s Paul Dano as the Riddler, a serial killer determined to expose Gotham City’s corrupt entrails. Finally, the movie also tackles the power structure of Gotham’s most powerful crime family, the Falcones.

There’s so much happening in The Batman that it’s normal to need a reminder before returning to this universe, especially after a couple of years. So, for those missing three extra hours to rewatch the movie before The Penguin, here’s everything you need to remember before tuning in to the critically acclaimed limited series.

The Riddler has unveiled the corruption rooted in Gotham City

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman’s main villain is the Riddler, who in Reeves’ Bat-verse is a serial killer inspired by Batman. Riddler wants to clean the streets of Gotham just like the Dark Knight, albeit with bloodier methods. As Batman and Lt. Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) investigate Riddle’s crimes, they uncover a conspiracy involving the Renewal Fund, a program designed to rebuild Gotham. The fund, created by Bruce Wayne’s murdered parents, has been systematically looted by corrupt officials and crime bosses for two decades.

While the World’s Greatest Detective eventually stops the Riddler’s killing spree, the villain shakes the people’s trust in official institutions. It’s hard to believe police forces can protect citizens – or politicians will work for the common good – when so many people were involved in stealing money that should be used for orphans and those in need.

The Riddler has flooded Crown Point

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Riddler’s ultimate plan involves destroying Gotham’s seawall to flood the city. He recruits followers online, arming them with bombs to plant around the city. Although Batman, with Catwoman’s (Zoë Kravitz) help, manages to stop the Riddler himself, they can’t prevent all the bombs from detonating. The explosions cause massive flooding in low-lying areas of Gotham, particularly Crown Point. That means the poorest part of Gotham City suffers the most from the Riddler’s terrorist attacks.

Added to the structural corruption that permeates Gotham City, the destruction of Crown Point is another massive blow to everyday citizens. The Penguin explores the effects of the Riddler’s attacks on a street level as people try to survive by whatever means necessary after losing everything in the flood.

Batman is busy after the Riddler’s attacks

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In the aftermath of the flooding, Batman shifts from his usual role of fighting criminals to leading rescue efforts. He’s seen piloting his Batcraft to reach stranded citizens, using his grappling hook to help people climb to safety, and coordinating with emergency services. One particularly poignant scene shows Batman lighting a flare to guide a group of survivors through a flooded subway tunnel. This moment symbolizes his evolution from a figure of vengeance to one of hope as he realizes the city needs more than just a vigilante.

After the events of The Batman, Bruce Wayne needs to heal from the injuries he sustained fighting the Riddler’s followers. He must also completely reevaluate his approach to crime fighting, as he no longer wants to beat desperate goons – an action that reinforces his class privileges without actually changing Gotham City’s glaring issues. So, since The Penguin takes place soon after The Batman, the Dark Knight is not part of the limited series.

The Penguin is an enforcer working for the Falcone crime family

Image via DC Studios

Oswald Cobb, aka The Penguin, is introduced in The Batman as the manager of the Iceberg Lounge and a key lieutenant in Carmine Falcone’s (John Turturro) criminal empire. Throughout the film, the Penguin is shown to be ambitious but cautious, always looking for ways to advance his position while avoiding confrontation with the Falcones or Batman. He is obviously looking for more, and the destruction left behind by Riddler creates the perfect opportunity for him to seize his chance and claim his place as one of Gotham City’s criminal masterminds.

Carmine Falcone is dead

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the most significant events in The Batman is the death of Carmine Falcone. Falcone, the head of Gotham’s most powerful crime family, is assassinated by the Riddler as the mobster’s blackmail expertise has put the whole city in his pocket. Carmine’s death creates a massive power vacuum in Gotham’s criminal underworld, with the Falcones being forced to reorganize their business and deal with competitors eager to profit from the family’s moment of weakness.

The Penguin series is expected to focus heavily on the aftermath of Falcone’s death, with various factions vying for control of his empire. Given his position within the Falcone organization, Oswald Cobb is ideally placed to make a play for power in this new, chaotic landscape.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy