Robert Pattinson as The Batman and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.
Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman return in ‘The Penguin?’

Is Oz going to be left completely unsupervised?
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 12:18 pm

The Penguin will officially begin the expansion of the world Matt Reeves created in his 2022 film The Batman.

The massively anticipated Max release will see Colin Farrel return to the role of Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, as he attempts to fill the power vacuum left by the death of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) at the end of The Batman. It will take place a week after the events of the film as Gotham recuperates from the Riddler-inflicted flood and will introduce new faces to the Gotham crime underbelly.

Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Clancy Brown, Michael Zegen, Theo Rossi, and more are all joining the fold in major roles but will The Penguin see the return of familiar faces from The Batman universe?

Is Robert Pattinson in The Penguin?

Not officially. Robert Pattinson is not among the confirmed cast for The Penguin, but it would make sense for DC to try and keep a possible cameo in the show a secret. There have been rumors and insider tip-offs about the actor being spotted on the set of the Batman spin-off series, to the point where even James Gunn had to intervene to clarify who exactly owned the television rights to the character of Batman.

Fans will recall that Bruce Wayne chose to stay in Gotham after Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle decided to leave. The Riddler (Paul Dano), meanwhile, was thrown in jail, where he meets a smiling friend in the form of Barry Keoghan’s The Joker. The caped crusader seemed determined to continue fighting crime and corruption in Gotham so it only makes sense that he would have a role to play in The Penguin. If Oz really does cause as much trouble as the teaser trailers are promising, then Bruce Wayne will certainly be paying close attention.

The Penguin premieres on Max in September.

