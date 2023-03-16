James Gunn debunks Batman TV rights rumors ahead of ‘The Penguin’

The Batman has been one of DC Studios’ biggest wins in recent years, and as a result, rumors have been circulating about the possibility of Robert Pattinson appearing in the upcoming spinoff The Penguin. Fortunately, studio head James Gunn has come out and cleared things up.

Responding to a post on social media claiming that Robert Pattinson would not be able to appear in The Penguin due to the TV rights for Batman, Gunn quickly debunked this claim.

This is not true. 🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

While Gunn set minds at ease by ensuring that no contractual issues would stop Pattinson from showing up on the show, he did not confirm or deny that his appearance would be a sure thing, so don’t get your hopes up.

That said, the Penguin played a major part in The Batman so having the film’s titular hero in the spin-off doesn’t seem like any big stretch. Fans will need to wait and see when the project finale arrives.

Earlier this month it was revealed that filming has kicked off on the upcoming HBO series. Details about the series and its plot have been kept under wraps outside of the news that Colin Farrell has respired his role as its titular character.

It would seem that we’re still a ways off actually seeing the show but fortunately, Gunn is regularly clearing up rumors on social media, so we’ll likely have a better idea of things to come as we continue through the show’s filming and production period.

If you’re looking to get into the spirit of the show, The Batman is available to stream now on HBO Max.