‘The Penguin’ set photos show new look at Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone

The Penguin , a series set in the aftermath of Matt Reeves’ The Batman , is now in production, with a large cast and crew attached. The series began shooting this month and is scheduled to stay in production until mid-2023. Luckily, small glimpses from the sets have already started making their way onto the internet. A couple of new photos from the locations of the HBO Max series have revealed a look at Cristin Milioti .

The Palm Springs actress can be seen donning formal all-black attire and a new hairstyle, transforming herself into the character of Sofia Falcone .

New looks at Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, on the set of ‘The Penguin’ today. pic.twitter.com/VLfLFLdEwC — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 21, 2023

Milioti plays the daughter of Carmine Falcone (played by John Turturro in The Batman), the now-deceased kingpin of Gotham’s underworld. It’s too early to know what kind of scene these images refer to, although there is a hint that it might be from Carmine’s funeral, given Milioti’s attire and the background set.

Earlier in The Batman, Falcone’s demise opened up the possibility of a gang war for command over Gotham’s organized crime scene. The first person to take advantage of it would be Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, AKA the Penguin. Undoubtedly, Milioti’s Sofia Falcone will hinder his path to higher ranks of the city’s criminal world. It needs to be clarified whether Milioti’s character would be portrayed entirely in a negative light, but she’ll almost certainly have an exciting journey of her own.

While the series is to feature a war for a throne between the daughter and the right-hand man, the conflict will spread across Gotham, bringing in more chaos. The series has also roped in Clancy Brown as Falcone’s rival leader Salvatore Maroni. In The Batman, we find how Falcone purchased loyalty from most of the city’s authorities and brought down Maroni’s drug business in a bust. Now that Falcone is dead, Maroni will be out for his place and revenge.

The Penguin seems like a hardcore crime-thriller with much to offer within the boundaries of the newly created BatVerse. Whether we’d be seeing Batman on his crusade in the show is currently unknown, but his presence will definitely be felt.

The Penguin, produced under DC Studios’s banner, will be released on HBO Max.