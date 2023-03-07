Cristin Milioti’s new DC character revealed on the set of ‘The Penguin’

We’ve finally been given a glimpse of the upcoming Batman spin-off show centring around the Penguin as pictures of Cristin Milioti on set have been shared online and details surrounding her character have been revealed.

Pictures from the set of the upcoming project show Milioti donning a white coat with golden hoop earrings sitting in the back of a car. She is set to play Sofia Falcone, daughter of Gotham’s crime boss Carmine Falcone, played by John Turturro in Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, which found success amongst critics and audiences alike last year.

First look at Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, from the Penguin set! pic.twitter.com/8X0lBxcEVm — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 7, 2023

There currently hasn’t been any confirmation on whether Turturro will return as Carmine and play alongside Milioti, however, his character supposedly died at the end of The Batman, so it’s unlikely.

The series will likely focus on the ongoing criminal activities in Gotham, with Sofia stepping in as the replacement for the head of the crime family and challenging Penguin for control. Whether we’ll see an appearance from Batman himself remains to be seen.

Fans welcomed the news with many expressing their love for the casting decision.

However, some were unimpressed. In the comics, Sofia is an imposing, muscular, figure who dwarfs any character she shares a comic panel with. Her character may be changed a little from what she is in the comics.

Very different from the huge physical force that she is in the comics. I’m hoping that they make her super imposing and scary intellectually in exchange. pic.twitter.com/7YxhF50g2q — Dibbik (@Dibbik_) March 7, 2023

Milioti certainly doesn’t look like she’ll be a 100% faithful version of the character, but she has the potential to be a threatening character in her own right.

Whilst we are still waiting on a release date for the series, it’s definitely shaping up to be a great follow-up to Reeves’s masterpiece. Colin Farrell’s Penguin was one of the best parts of The Batman, so seeing him navigate Gotham’s criminal underbelly will definitely be a crowd-pleaser.