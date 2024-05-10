Emma Blevins on TikTok
Image via emmablev/TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘The correct way to have a birthday party’: Wife throws surprise party for husband in the middle of a Costco

A wholesome surprise in the wholesale store.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 10, 2024 01:29 pm

An incredibly wholesome birthday party is going viral on TikTok after a woman surprised her husband at his favorite place: Costco Wholesale.

TikTok is filled with heart-warming moments that are shared daily. In this case we’re looking at a pretty unique birthday celebration. While most people would maybe like to go out to a bar or a nice restaurant to celebrate their 27th birthday, TikTok user Emma Blevins already knew exactly what her husband would want and so she planned and executed the perfect birthday surprise. Emma’s husband loves Costco, and that’s not an exaggeration; apparently he shops at the wholesale retail store at least once a week, so naturally his special day had to take place at his favorite store.

The plan was simple yet brilliant: get as many friends and family to go to Costco at the same time as the birthday boy and spread out around the store. They would then see just how long it would take for him to realize the surprise. Luckily for us the whole thing was documented so that we, the audience, could join in on the fun.

@emmablev

If you have a guy in your life who loves Costco— throw him a surprise party! 💙❤️🤍 #Costco #BirthdayParty #CostcoLover @Costco Wholesale great idea from: @Katscollections

♬ original sound – Nintendo – Nintendo

It’s clear that Emma’s husband really does love Costco, you can tell by the way he runs in at the beginning. As he begins bumping into friends he somehow remains none the wiser that this is all a set-up. For the longest time he believes that it’s all just a big coincidence and he only catches on once he sees his own mother perusing the aisles of his favorite store and that’s only because he knows she doesn’t usually shop there. Honestly one of the most amazing things about all of this is just how many of these people have a Costco membership. 

Once the secret is out the cake is brought out and the Costco staff and all the friends/family sing happy birthday. There’s even a clown! Honestly, what more could a guy ask for? Commenters pointed out the husband’s golden retriever energy while others commended Emma and everyone involved for such a thoughtful gesture.

the way he greeted everyone is major golden retriever energy…he was so happy!

i love how everyone did their grocery shopping too 😭😭 this is soo thoughtful

One of the Costco staff members who sang happy birthday at the end even found the TikTok and commented.

I’m a cashier at that Costco in Ringgold, GA and had the pleasure of singing happy birthday to you along with the entire front end. I’m glad you had an amazing birthday and shared it with us too.

It’s the simple things in life that are often the most pleasurable, at least I think that’s what they say. Anyways, Emma’s surprise birthday celebration really shows that sometimes all you need to do is take someone to Costco and they’ll love you forever.

