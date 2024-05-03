‘You definitely married your person’: Woman discovers husband has a secret Instagram account, but it’s the most wholesome thing ever

A recent Chipsanddip127 TikTok post had us holding our breath based on the first few seconds alone. “I have recently discovered that my husband has an Instagram account, and he has secretly been taking pictures,” Chipsanddip said. “A husband with a secret Instagram account?” we thought. This can’t end well.

And we weren’t the only ones assuming that something dark and disturbing was about to come next. In the comments section, Salma wrote, ” … ‘[S]ecret Instagram account…’ oohh no 🥺🔪.” In the meantime, Elder Elderberry added, “OK I was scared when this started.” But as Elder Elderberry points out, the outcome is “incredibly wholesome.”

It’s cute little crocheted animals!

As Chipsanddip explains in her post, her husband has been sneaking around on her, sharing pictures on a secret Instagram account, but he’s not up to something nasty. He shares photos of the cute little crotcheted animals his wife makes, instead. And the pictures are pretty high quality, we might add.

In her post, Chipsanddip says “This was my attempt at making a mouse,” and that her husband named him “Derpy.” D’awww that’s so sweet. “Is that just not the cutest thing? I don’t deserve him” Chipanddip said. She then showed her followers a nicely staged picture of a turtle with a red shell. “I have no idea when he even took this,” she claimed.

Not only is Chipsanddip’s husband sharing photos of his wife’s creations, “He’s full-on writing stories about them going on adventures. It’s so f***ing cute,” she said. She does not, however, explain how she discovered her husband’s social media account, or if she told him she found out what he’d been doing.

In the meantime, most comments agreed that this TikToker seems to have married the nicest guy ever, and based on the quality of his pictures, a talented photographer. “Remarry this man 😭,” Ami wrote. “This man LOVES you!!! It’s adorable!! ❤️,” Nate Lewis added.

“If this is not the most supportive, Labrador partner stuff I’ve ever seen. girl.. don’t you dare tell him you found it. let him carry on with it and share the stories he wrote!” Spacylacy suggested. And finally, “If he is making backstories for them, he should make a children’s book with the photos and stories! I would totally buy it!🤗🤗🤗” Stephanie said.

If nothing else, Chipsanddip’s post deserves an award for the “TikTok twist you didn’t see coming.” As Madison noted in the comments section, “My fight or flight was immediately activated by the first 5 seconds and quelled right after 😌”

