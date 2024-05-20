Pubity on TikTok
Image via TikTok
‘Should have demanded that key!!’: Scavenger hunt takes dark turn when stranger breaks into woman’s apartment for the next clue

This person was up to something shady, for sure.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 20, 2024 11:28 am

A scavenger hunt is usually just a bit of harmless fun, as people race to find clues and get to the end. But in this case, the supposed “scavenger hunt” took a weird and somewhat dark turn, as it involved trespassing.

The video itself is actually a couple of years old, but is going viral again thanks to the weirdness of the whole encounter. In the clip posted to TikTok, we see a woman hearing someone outside her door. Unfortunately it’s not the police waiting outside — instead, she finds a woman with curly hair trying to get inside her apartment; she has a key to the door and everything! When interrogated by the person whose home it is, she claims that she’s taking part in a scavenger hunt, and that this was where the clues had led her.

@pubity

Stranger girl on scavenger hunt has key to girls apartment #Pubity (emalee_ridgeway via Collab)

♬ original sound – Pubity

Even at the start of the video, the way she comes around the corner seems sus, like the woman tried to act like she wasn’t just about to open the door before she realized someone was inside. It’s a very weird interaction, and I ain’t buying the whole scavenger hunt charade; that sounds like an excuse she came up with on the spur of the moment. If she was on a scavenger hunt, I’m fairly certain she’s long gone off of the intended trail.

From inside the apartment, the woman behind the camera asks her how she got the key, and she’s not able to provide an answer, just saying: “I think my mom stole both my car keys and my social security card.” Yeah, that explains exactly nothing. It feels like some sort of elaborate riddle or the babblings of a crazy person; I’m not sure in what universe that answer would make sense, but it’s definitely not this one.

At the end of the video, the woman behind the camera just tells the other woman to “stop coming here” and get rid of the key. Which is an awfully trusting thing to do, but then again, she might not want to risk leaving the apartment to take the key in case there’s someone else lurking in the hallway.

The comments were equally weirded out by the whole situation, theorizing that the curly-haired woman was some sort of stalker.

It’s giving stalker vibes for the previous person who lived there, I’d try to find out who lived there before you & ask them if they had a stalker

Others think she should have taken the key.

I would have took that key and called the cops!

And some think that they have figured out exactly what was going on.

I’m assuming she probably lived in the apartment complex and accidentally got the master key instead of her apartment key and she knew that so she was breaking and entering

Either way, that woman’s behavior and attitude definitely has our collective spidey-senses tingling. Although the woman might have been harmless, something seemed off — it just goes to show the potential dangers out there.

