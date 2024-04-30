TikTok screenshots via user Dopaqueen
Screenshots via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘Your mom sent that woman to you’: Starbucks employee’s moment of kindness results in astonishing tip that will restore your faith in humanity

The world is always listening, just not in the way you might think.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 10:23 am

As Google’s algorithm continues to drop us all into story after story of war, atrocity, and division, remembering that the world is also abundant with beauty tends to be far more of a chore than it ever should be. Today, that will not be the case.

Recommended Videos

For those of you not in the know, everything does, in fact, happen for a reason; the caveat to this is that those reasons usually don’t show themselves until months, even years, later, and those reasons rarely align with the pre-conceived machinations we have our head. In saying that, TikTok‘s @dopaqueen715 has apparently been one of karma’s finest disciples as of late, and the full-circle domino effect of her actions is something tangential to magnificent poetry.

@dopaqueen715

Tik tok! Help me get this message to her! #mysterykindness #goodsamaritan

♬ original sound – Shnortney

In the video above, @dopaqueen715 explains how, as a morning person, she tends to take it upon herself to have a surplus of pep in every step she takes at her part-time job at Starbucks, where she works most mornings. The latest recipient of said pep was an unnamed woman who had the impression of a raincloud over her head, resulting in the barista turbo-pepping into the nth dimension in hopes of lifting this lady’s spirits.

The barista’s success in this endeavor was met with a note from the woman, who gave it to her manager to pass onto the barista. In the note was a lengthy, heartfelt message about the effect that the barista’s positivity had on her, along with $200 as a token of appreciation for her kindness. The woman, presumably, had no way of knowing that that $200 would go towards an urn that the barista couldn’t previously afford; one that was destined to hold the ashes of the barista’s recently deceased mother, whom the barista will now be able to spend Mother’s Day with.

Indeed, coincidence is a myth, and humanity is limitless. And sometimes, limitlessness is born in a fateful morning Starbucks run.

Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.