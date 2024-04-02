Why is Colin Farrell ‘so glad to be done with’ playing the Penguin?

Matt Reeves took the Gotham that we knew and developed it into a gritty and realistic world in 2022’s The Batman. But it wasn’t just the Caped Crusader that took on new life.

Recommended Videos

In addition to Robert Pattinson’s emotional and nuanced portrayal of Batman came many features of his Rogues’ Gallery. Though not the primary villain of the film, Colin Farrell stole every scene he was in as great Batman villain, Oswald “The Penguin” Cobblepot. The Penguin manages the drug trade in Gotham and takes the opportunity to take hold of the crime syndicate after the death of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). Fans will have to wait years at this point for another follow-up film, but in the meantime, they are blessed with a new addition to the Reeves universe.

The Penguin will be getting his own show for Max, which focuses on the inner workings of organized crime in Gotham. The series will be a chance to see Farrell’s acting prowess once more in the role of Cobblepot. Also slated to appear is Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, daughter of the late Carmine. All of these factors will attract viewers to screens, but there is one person involved who will be relieved to get a break from The Penguin.

Colin Farrell was ready to rest after The Penguin

In The Batman, Farrell was virtually unrecognizable as the famous villain. Unlike the disturbing Danny DeVito character in Batman Returns, The Penguin was a return to his comic book origins. A crime boss at heart, The Penguin required Farrell to don extensive prosthetics to take on the larger-than-life character. But this took a toll on the acclaimed actor. Farrell indicated to Radio Times that taking on the character was a mental and physical challenge.

“It’s dark, The Penguin. It’s so dark. I’m so glad to be done with it, and I loved it, but man I was ready not to sit in the makeup chair anymore when we finished.”

The series wrapped in March after years of toil. If the show is anything like The Batman, no one can blame The Banshees of Inisherin actor for feeling slightly fatigued. This universe of Batman takes on heavy themes of emotional turmoil not just relegated to the Dark Knight. The Penguin will focus on the titular character’s ambition as he rises in the ranks of Gotham City.

“In the film, he’s all flash and pizazz and he’s a raconteur and he’s a proprietor at the club, and you get five or six scenes, and I loved it, but this really got to look under the hood and get into his backstory.”

Farrell further expressed hopes that the show is as good as they all strived for it to be. Following up The Batman is an impressive undertaking, and we all hope for the same when the series premieres on Max in Fall of 2024.