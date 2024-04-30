‘Dead Boy Detectives’ ending, explained

Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Dead Boy Detectives season 1.

So, Dead Boy Detectives was a crazy show, right? I mean, we should’ve expected that from a series that’s the spiritual son of both The Sandman and Doom Patrol, not to mention coming from the twisted mind of Neil Gaiman, but the Netflix punky teen supernatural/mystery show really throws in everything but the kitchen sink, huh?

Across its fast, frantic, endlessly imaginative eight episodes, DBD delivers murder, mayhem, ghosts, sprites, a trip to hell and even a couple of DC cameos. It’s all a lot to take in, so you’d be forgiven for needing a recap of exactly what the heck went down in the season — we hope not series — finale. So let’s unpack it.

Will Jenny join the Dead Boy Detectives Agency?

After regaining her memories, Crystal (Kassius Nelson) officially joins Charles (Jacob Revri) and Edwin (George Rexstrew) as part of their detective agency. Likewise, the boys have come to an arrangement with the Afterlife’s Lost & Found Department, allowing them to continue to remain on Earth as well as Night Nurse (Ruth Connell) becoming their official chaperone, essentially making her a member of the agency too.

One invitation the boys extend, however, doesn’t get a firm answer. After the destruction of her butchers shop, Edwin and Charles offer Jenny (Briana Cuoco) a spot in their agency too, but she turns them down… At least for the moment. Is there a chance Jenny could return for a second season, this time as a proper part of the gang?

Showrunner Steve Yockey teased that this was a definite possibility while speaking to The Wrap. “I mean, I think that character is my personal spirit animal,” he said. “So, I’m attached to that character if that helps you believe that she will come back in the future.”

Is Niko still alive?

Here’s the really big question we have, though: what exactly happened to Niko (Yuyu Kitamura)? The most pure-hearted member of the gang, Niko had lived a sheltered lonely life with her sprites until she got swept up into an adventure with the Dead Boys, so it was truly heartbreaking — but also indicative of her character growth — when she sacrificed herself to save Crystal, stepping in front of a magical dagger thrown by evil Esther (Jenn Lyon).

The finale’s post-credits scene throws our understanding of Niko’s fate for a loop, however. The sequence sees Niko in an igloo with her sprites, Litty (Caitlin Reilly) and Kingham (Max Jenkins). “So, what now?” they question, as Niko opens her hand to reveal that she’s holding the polar bear figurine totem that Tragic Mick (Michael Beach) gave her. By the looks of things, it seems the totem protected Niko from death and has transported her to this strange arctic realm.

So, like the sprites said, what now? Yockey confirmed to The Wrap that he has a long-term plan in mind, and he knows exactly what “the last scene” of the show is. Yet whether we get to see these plans play out all depends on if Netflix decides to grant the Dead Boy Detectives new life and announce a second season.

