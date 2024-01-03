5 of the wildest horror movies releasing in 2024, ranked by how ludicrous they are

Somehow, someway, the common trend within the ever-popular horror genre has geared towards infamous children’s characters and folklore narratives being shifted and recreated as slasher movies. And while the concept is undoubtedly entertaining, there’s absolutely no denying that it’s also absolutely ludicrous.

And yet, genuine intrigue and interest blossoming from die-hard spooky supporters is arguably at an all-time high — especially with the upcoming collection of projects that are set to unveil at separate points in the near future. Most of these horror flicks are attached to 2024, so it definitely seems like this calendar year is going to be insanely massive for the spooky community. Of course, that doesn’t mean we can’t poke a little fun and examine how wacky these movies will likely be.

So, let’s dive in and uncover 5 of the wildest horror movies releasing this year, ranked by how ludicrous they are.

5. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

The first film in question on this list should hardly come as a huge shock, especially since its predecessor already exists. But even despite Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey getting slaughtered by critics after its release last year, the horror community has otherwise found some of its strengths. I can’t personally say that the film was groundbreaking for cinema, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t entertaining. … A sequel, though? We might be pushing the envelope a little too much here.

4. Cinderella’s Curse

Look, this concept is insanely wild, but there are definitely projects on this list even more unfathomable than this. Plus, doesn’t the idea of Cinderella becoming a slasher icon sort of fit her own narrative? Considering she had those ugly, wicked stepsisters who caused her nothing but sheer terror, it actually makes perfect sense as to why she’d want to go on a blood-thirsty rampage and enact some revenge. Still, the idea is a bit far-fetched and wild to imagine.

3. Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare

Obviously when the chips are down and Wendy doesn’t want to follow Peter Pan to Neverland, it’s not the kind of decision that would make Pan very happy. Instead, he becomes a murderous deviant who, along with the Lost Boys, focus on a twisted world full of chaos, destruction, murder, and blood. The first two movies listed above are wacky, there’s absolutely no denying that, but this project is just downright ridiculous. But you’d better believe the horror community will still give this a watch just to witness its madness.

2. Bambi: The Reckoning

Sweet little Bambi as a vengeful horror villain?! Now, that just feels downright asinine. But as foolish and pointless as this horror movie sounds on paper, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely intrigued to see how these spooky events actually unfold. Although, when you think about how Bambi felt as a young fawn, and watching the death of his mother… so, when you really think about it, it makes sense why he’d become a horror villain, but it’s still ridiculous to see it actually happen. But who knows, maybe it’ll actually surprise us all.

1. Mickey’s Mouse Trap

Without a doubt, this is the most ludicrous of them all. Sorry, not sorry. With the Mickey Mouse character officially entertaining public domain recently, it certainly didn’t take long before the idea of a slasher-inspired Mickey was pushed forward. Now, I’m not at all saying that this horror movie won’t be endlessly entertaining and out-of-this-world, but this truly is as ridiculous as you can get in regards to transforming Disney characters into blood-crazed killers. That being said, I’ll still be seated for the madness.