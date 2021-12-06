5 versions of Spider-Man we could see in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man fans rejoiced this weekend when the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) was released online. The sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse only debuted a small trailer for the film, which didn’t offer much in the way of a plot synopsis, but if Marvel plans on following up on how the last film ended, then we should be getting a whole cast of different Spider-Men to help Miles Morales and Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara⏤AKA Spider-Man 2099⏤with whatever their quest may be.

At the end of the first Spider-Verse, Miguel O’Hara warped into the dimension that was home to the Spider-Man from the 1967 TV show, resulting in the recreation of the famous pointing meme. With Marvel not being a stranger to bringing back their past (see: the many villains returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home), here are five versions of Spider-Man that we could see in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

5. Insomniac Spider-Man

The only video game Spider-Man appearing on this list, the PS4 Insomniac version of the character is one of, if not the best, interpretation of Spider-Man in a video game. Tech-savvy and no stranger to loss, this Spider-Man would be an asset to the team and an incredibly fun cameo for fans of the video game.

4. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Spider-Man

Leonardo DiCaprio would have been cast as Spider-Man if James Cameron had made his version of the webslinger. If DiCaprio were to have a small role as a Spider-Man, it would be pretty fun for those who get the reference.

3. Ultimate Spider-Man

Ultimate Spider-Man was an animated series that ran from 2012 to 2017, starring Drake Bell as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Ultimate Spider-Man showcased more of a teenage version of the character and showed how Spidey trained with S.H.I.E.L.D. The series already had multiversal stories as plot points, so appearing in Across the Spider-Verse might not be such a stretch.

2. 1994’s Spider-Man

The animated Spider-Man of the ’90s is one of the better earlier versions of the character. It was also the longest-running animated Spider-Man series before Ultimate Spider-Man surpassed it. The wall-crawler on this show was voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes and it would be great to see an homage to the series in the new film.

1. Spectacular Spider-Man

The fan-favorite animated Spider-Man series ran only for two seasons, premiering in 2008. The Spectacular series ended its run prematurely due to a legal dispute between Marvel and Sony. Not only would fans go nuts at seeing the Spectacular webslinger voiced by Josh Keaton, but it might make up for that premature cancellation. Maybe.

There you have it, five versions of Spider-Man we want to see in the new Spider-Verse film. Do you have any to add? Disagree with any of our choices? Comment and let us know below.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will arrive in theaters in 2022.