The 6 Underground Cast Already Have Plenty Of Ideas For A Sequel

Netflix has been steadily making a play over the last few years to be recognized as a legitimate Hollywood powerhouse, and the streaming giant didn’t so much put their cards on the table, but slam them down and kick the whole table over. Thanks to their seemingly bottomless pile of money, Netflix have invested countless billions on original content for both movies and TV shows, covering virtually every single genre in the process.

If you want some serious dramatic fare, then load up Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, one of the best-reviewed films of the year. If you want to see sheer movie-star charisma bursting through the screen, then Eddie Murphy’s powerhouse turn in Dolemite Is My Name is the one for you. However, if you want to see explosions, huge-scale action, attractive people saying stupid things and general disorganized chaos, then luckily Michael Bay just happened to recently make his Netflix debut with the bonkers 6 Underground.

After spending the best part of a decade focusing mainly on Transformers, 6 Underground marks Bay’s first straight-up blockbuster action flick since Bad Boys II in 2003, and it should come as no surprise that the director unleashes a hell of a lot of Bayhem. The movie is clearly being set up for a sequel, too, as Netflix desperately tries to start a big-name franchise of their own, and star Corey Hawkins wants to keep the globe-trotting theme alive.

“We can literally go anywhere. We were blowing stuff up and having people run down the top of the Duomo, people actually did that, and it’s never been done before,” he said.

Leading man Ryan Reynolds was more specific about his ideas for a follow-up, wanting to maintain the heist-orientated theme but opting for something more low-key and specific.

“6 Underground 2? I don’t know, I think it’d be fun to just get some sort of Thomas Crowne vibes in there, like an old-school kind of heist. Like an Eastern European kind of heist movie.”

Once Netflix gathers all of their data, there’s every chance a sequel could be given the green-light, although the last time they made a big budget, effects-driven December release the end result was David Ayer’s Bright. However, the combination of Michael Bay and Ryan Reynolds seems a lot more likely to spawn 6 Underground sequels than Will Smith and a magic wand.