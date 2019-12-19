6 Underground Likely Getting A Sequel, First Plot Details Revealed

After hearing complaints from many of its subscribers that Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was a bit too slow-paced and even boring for some, Netflix hit us all with Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, an adrenaline-filled thrill ride that’s one of the wildest, most over the top and just completely bonkers films we’ve ever laid eyes on.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Ben Hardy, among others, 6 Underground is what happens when Bay gets to be completely unhinged and allowed to go as far as he wants with his signature brand of Bayhem. That includes extravagant set pieces, physics-defying stunts and yes, lots and lots of explosions.

Sure, the plot is a bit incomprehensible at times and is full of holes, but no one can deny that it’s an incredibly fun watch and given that viewers seem to be loving the film so far, it only makes sense that we’re now hearing that Netflix is likely to do a sequel. And we’ve even got some plot details for it.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us that Ace Ventura 3 is in early development and that the leads of Ghostbusters: Afterlife would be young teens, both of which we now know to be true – the streaming giant is “very likely” to do a follow-up to 6 Underground. While it’s not a sure thing just yet, we’ve been informed that tentative plans are already in place, with a production start of November 2020 being eyed and China, Spain and Russia said to be the main filming locations.

What’s more is that Bay is expected to return, too, as is the main cast, and the sequel will apparently see the team taking down another evil dictator while also putting a stop to a Russian crime organization. It’s unclear if the two are connected or if this organization is also a target on their hit board, but we’re told that that’s the basic gist of the plot.

Unfortunately, that’s all we’ve been given at this time, but it’s sounding like a 6 Underground sequel is all but confirmed at this point and we imagine once Netflix takes a few more weeks to gather some viewing data and run the numbers, they’ll make things official. Until then, though, feel free to drop a comment down below letting us know what you’d like to see when One and the team make their inevitable return.