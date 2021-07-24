6 Vampire Movies Are Dominating Netflix This Weekend

Netflix users are going vampire-crazy this weekend. As of this Saturday, six out of the streaming giant’s current top 10 movies in the United States are based around bloodsuckers. Granted, five of those are from the same franchise, but the other is a fresh original film that takes a unique approach to the genre.

Earlier this month, all five entries in the Twilight saga returned to Netflix and every single one of them has been dominating the rankings ever since, proving that people’s obsession with Edward and Bella is as undying as Edward’s own kind. At the time of writing, 2011’s Breaking Dawn – Part 1 is in sixth place, 2010’s Eclipse is in fifth, 2009’s New Moon is in fourth with 2012’s Breaking Dawn – Part 2 in third. But, unsurprisingly, it’s the 2008 original Twilight movie that’s occupying the top spot, as subscribers can’t enough of how the supernatural romance began.

Meanwhile, breaking up the Twilight dominance in the charts is Blood Red Sky, a brand-new action horror that just arrived on the platform this Friday. On a normal weekend, it would no doubt be the most popular title on the site too, if it wasn’t for the eternal appeal of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

This German-American co-production follows a woman with a mysterious illness who is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. In order to protect her son, she will have to reveal a dark secret – and unleash the inner monster she’s been fighting to hide. Peri Baumeister stars, with familiar faces Graham McTavish (The Hobbit) and Dominic Purcell (Legends of Tomorrow) also in the cast. Reviews have been solid, with Blood Red Sky sporting a 75% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can relive the Twilight saga or check out Blood Red Sky on Netflix now.