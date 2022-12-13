73 year-old teenager Sigourney Weaver teases what’s next for her ‘Avatar’ character

The first reactions to Avatar: The Way of Water have been overwhelmingly positive, with James Cameron’s long-awaited sci-fi extravaganza already securing a Golden Globe nomination before it has even been released into theaters around the world. Returning star Sigourney Weaver is unsurprisingly among the champions of the film, especially when it comes to her own character arc.

“I know what the storyline is. It’s pretty great,” Weaver told ET at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, when asked about her character. The actress didn’t want to give too much away, simply adding “I think that we will keep with that.”

The 73 year-old Hollywood legend played Dr. Grace Augustine, the leader of the Avatar Program, in the first installment. Fans of the franchise will recall that her character didn’t make it out of the first film alive, dying from a gunshot wound at the base of the Tree of Souls.

Fast forward 13 years, and Weaver is back for Way of Water, but this time she will be playing a new character. Kiri is the 14 year-old adopted daughter of Jake Sully and Neytiri with a surprising connection to Grace.

Weaver also opened up on what could come next for the family unit – which also includes adopted siblings Spider, Neteyam, Lo’ak, and Tuktirey – in Cameron’s planned sequels, of which we’re guaranteed at least one, but could end up with as many as six.

“You are a member of the family as you’re watching the film. And I feel like the power of the story is it’s so emotional, it’s so moving and so exciting — scary, sometimes, but it’s such an experience.”

Lauded for its visual effects and epic proportions, Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters Dec. 16.