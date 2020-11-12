2021 Will Now Bring Us 8 MCU Movies And TV Shows

2020 has turned out to be a tough year for MCU fans, as all of Marvel Studios’ upcoming productions just kept getting pushed back and back due to the pandemic, to the point where we’ll now have not a single bit of MCU entertainment released for the past 12 months. Thankfully, though, 2021 will be a lot more satisfying and instead of the usual 2 or 3 movies that we’re used to per year, it’ll deliver 8 (!) MCU films and TV shows.

As we learned today, WandaVision will now land on Disney Plus in January. That’s currently the only incoming series that has a specific release date, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki won’t be far behind as they’ve already completed filming. Black Widow will then arrive in May, a whole year after it was originally due to land and will be the first MCU movie to release since Spider-Man: Far From Home in the summer of 2019.

Summer 2021, meanwhile, will bring animated series What If…? on D+, the fourth and final Marvel show of the year. Following that, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will introduce audiences to Simu Liu as the superhero martial artist, and in the final two months, Eternals will debut in November, while Sony co-production Spider-Man 3 (or whatever its official title is) drops in December.

For a full breakdown of what’s coming in 2021, check out the handy graphic below, as created by MCU Direct:

It’s frustrating that we’ve had such a long MCU drought, then, but the good news is that it’s going to end in just a couple of months. And from then on, assuming these dates stay as they are, we should be back on not just a regular schedule but an even more packed calendar of Marvel goodness than ever before.