Watch: New WandaVision Promo Reveals Premiere Date

Chalk up another unwanted distinction for 2020, which will now go down as the first year since the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the world’s biggest and most popular franchise hasn’t released any new content at all.

Of course, things initially looked a lot different just a few months ago with Black Widow scheduled to hit theaters in May and Eternals set to debut last weekend, while the small screen expansion would have kicked off in August with The Falcon and the Winter Solider, followed by WandaVision later in the year.

The good news, though, is that Marvel have finally committed to an official release date for the reality-bending series set to be influenced by a number of classic sitcoms, but the bad news is that the first episode won’t be arriving until January 15th of next year. The studio had always been non-committal about locking down an official premiere despite a recent promo hinting that WandaVision would arrive by the end of 2020, and speculation has been swirling the last few days that it could end up being pushed back, and now that’s been confirmed.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5pBd438tCi — WandaVision (@wandavision) November 12, 2020

That means there’s over eighteen months between Spider-Man: Far From Home swinging into theaters last July and WandaVision appearing on Disney Plus, but based on what we’ve seen so far, the show is shaping up to be well worth the wait. After all, as well as launching the small screen roster of MCU projects, the multiverse is set to change everything about the shared mythology as we know it.

With the promotional campaign kicking up a notch this week, it certainly seemed as though an official announcement was imminent, but fans will now have to come to terms with the fact that they won’t be seeing WandaVision until two weeks into the new year.