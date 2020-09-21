Home / tv

MCU Fans Are Freaking Out Over New WandaVision Trailer

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been unusually starved of content this year, with the franchise currently in the midst of the longest gap between new projects in a decade. None of the MCU’s heroes have been seen on our screens since Spider-Man: Far From Home arrived in theaters last July, and even if Black Widow is released in November as currently scheduled, then that’s still a sixteen month gap, which is unheard of for a series that recently increased its output to three movies per year.

Luckily, the first trailer for WandaVision debuted yesterday and it’s been confirmed that the reality-bending Disney Plus exclusive is set to hit the Mouse House’s streaming service before the end of the year. Of course, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was initially due to mark the MCU’s small screen expansion, but with shooting still ongoing, WandaVision has swooped in to claim the title of the franchise’s maiden voyage onto television.

The first promo was short but sweet, laying out the bare bones of the concept and establishing that this is most definitely unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel Studios before, while still being deliberately vague about the mechanics of the plot. Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the first official WandaVision footage, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Many of the MCU’s movies come under criticism for rigidly adhering to the same formula and hitting the same beats over and over again, but with different superheroes in the lead each time. It would be safe to say that WandaVision won’t be facing similar claims, though, with the show promising to be the wildest and trippiest experience to ever come out of the studio’s shared universe.

