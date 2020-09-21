MCU Fans Are Freaking Out Over New WandaVision Trailer

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been unusually starved of content this year, with the franchise currently in the midst of the longest gap between new projects in a decade. None of the MCU’s heroes have been seen on our screens since Spider-Man: Far From Home arrived in theaters last July, and even if Black Widow is released in November as currently scheduled, then that’s still a sixteen month gap, which is unheard of for a series that recently increased its output to three movies per year.

Luckily, the first trailer for WandaVision debuted yesterday and it’s been confirmed that the reality-bending Disney Plus exclusive is set to hit the Mouse House’s streaming service before the end of the year. Of course, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was initially due to mark the MCU’s small screen expansion, but with shooting still ongoing, WandaVision has swooped in to claim the title of the franchise’s maiden voyage onto television.

The first promo was short but sweet, laying out the bare bones of the concept and establishing that this is most definitely unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel Studios before, while still being deliberately vague about the mechanics of the plot. Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the first official WandaVision footage, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

when you’re not expecting an epic #WandaVision trailer WOW pic.twitter.com/6iT4A2azfU — Sammy Kay (@sammyzkay95) September 21, 2020

The #WandaVision trailer was the first time I've felt joy in 6 months. — Chuck (@cegoodman2) September 21, 2020

WandaVision!!! Finally a trailer! I’m excited for this show simply because I don’t know what it’s about. It sure looks interesting 👀👀 #WandaVision #Emmys — Skyler King (@SkylerNKing) September 21, 2020

#wandavision looks random as hell — EMMY WINNER ANNIE MURPHY (@dcbicki) September 21, 2020

The show looks super interesting and different. I cannot wait to watch it. #WandaVision — Tyler (@tyler0710) September 21, 2020

#wandavision is so fucking visually stunning, and one conceptionally brilliant things ever. i can't even comprehend how incredible this is pic.twitter.com/mwEZi2QAwo — shrishvision loves ifee and eina (@mcushrish) September 21, 2020

Marvel Follows Up WandaVision Trailer With New Images 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Love how yall said Marvel lost this year but WandaVision got number 1 on trending exactly TEN SECONDS after the trailer dropped…her power✨💅 pic.twitter.com/R9CsI98j7y — WandaVision (2020) (@bork_21) September 21, 2020

WandaVision is definitely gonna win all the awards for costume and set design pic.twitter.com/i6engDNHVi — Joshua🍓|Welcome to WandaVision| (@wandamaximoofff) September 21, 2020

Dear Marvel, i’m gonna need you to go ahead and release #WandaVision right now please and thank you. pic.twitter.com/hXcopfLMz6 — tyler ✪⧗ (@thenneke1) September 21, 2020

Many of the MCU’s movies come under criticism for rigidly adhering to the same formula and hitting the same beats over and over again, but with different superheroes in the lead each time. It would be safe to say that WandaVision won’t be facing similar claims, though, with the show promising to be the wildest and trippiest experience to ever come out of the studio’s shared universe.