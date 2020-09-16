Watch: Disney Plus 2020 Trailer Teases WandaVision Coming Soon

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have been left off Disney Plus’ lineup of August releases, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic delaying it, but with the vast majority of filming having been completed before the lockdowns began, WandaVision is still expected to be with us by the end of 2020.

The show will connect directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and plant the seeds for Scarlet Witch to become one of Phase Four’s major players. As such, the reality-bending series will no doubt be a hugely important piece in the studio’s upcoming puzzle.

Story details are still hard to come by, but we do at least know that the show will definitely be here within the next few months. And that’s because a new Disney Plus promo was released today – check it out up above – and it teases what’s on the slate for the remainder of 2020. Among The Mandalorian and a few other titles, we catch a brief glimpse of WandaVision.

Two Familiar MCU Characters Return In New WandaVision Set Photos 1 of 5

Admittedly, it really is only a brief glimpse and if you blink at the wrong time, you might even miss it. But still, the fact that the trailer is titled “Coming Soon 2020” over on YouTube means that the much-anticipated MCU show will indeed be here before the year’s over. And given how long we’ve been starved of Marvel content, that’s hugely exciting.

With any luck, Disney will begin to ramp up the marketing for WandaVision now that they’ve committed to dropping it within the next few months and perhaps we may even see a proper trailer for the show before September comes to a close. Fingers crossed.