8 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including A Johnny Depp Thriller

It’s Friday, which can only mean that there’s a fresh batch of new arrivals landing on VOD. It’s relatively slim pickings this week with just eight titles making their on demand debuts, and the biggest of the bunch is Johnny Depp’s forgotten thriller City of Lies, which sat on the shelf for years after filming initially wrapped in May 2017.

The Lincoln Lawyer‘s Brad Furman directs the true-life crime thriller that sees Depp’s retired cop Russell Poole try to crack the unsolved murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, with Forest Whitaker’s veteran journalist lending an assist. Reviews have been bang average, and City of Lies currently sits on a 50% Rotten Tomatoes score, but the two central performances have been receiving some praise. Other than that, there’s not much that jumps out, but you can check out the full list of VOD newbies below.

City of Lies

We Don’t Deserve Dogs

The Tunnel

Space Dogs: Tropical Adventure

The Power

My True Fairytale

Giants Being Lonely

Moffie

Documentary We Don’t Deserve Dogs dives deep into how our canine companions have affected every walk of life across the planet in vastly different but equally important ways, while Space Dogs: Tropical Adventure continues the theme and also provides the unique experience of offering a computer animated family film that hails from Russia.

Norwegian disaster movie The Tunnel, low budget 1970s-set horror The Power, mystery drama My True Fairytale, high school baseball story Giants Being Lonely and biographical military tale Moffie round out the roster. It’s not the most jam-packed or star studded lineup of movies to hit VOD on a Friday, but there’s enough variety on display to cover the majority of the genre spectrum, compensating for what it lacks in name value or star power.