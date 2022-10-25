8 ‘Star Wars’ characters that shouldn’t return for the new Damon Lindelof movie

The news that Damon Lindelof will be working on a new Star Wars movie, one set after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and one that is rumored to be unconnected to the Skywalker Saga, has fans very excited. However, fans are also debating what this film should cover and what connections it should have to the rest of the Star Wars universe.

However, whatever direction Lindeolf takes, some characters shouldn’t return for the new movie. Here are 8 characters who should remain in Star Wars’ past.

8. Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker is an iconic character. He’s one of the most instantly recognizable figures in pop culture. Plus, Luke has inspired hundreds of later characters, with many actors and writers trying to capture what made Luke so memorable.

However, Luke’s story has ended twice now, both in the original trilogy and the sequel trilogy. While fans may debate which of these endings is better, they’re still endings that perfectly wrap up Luke’s story in their own way. Star Wars is meant to be a massive universe, but having every major event revolve around a small group of people makes it feel shallow and paper-thin. This new film is the perfect time to break away from the Skywalkers and allow a new, unlinked hero to rise.

And maybe, this hero can become as iconic as Luke is.

7. Darth Maul

Darth Maul is a fascinating and iconic character and an underutilized highlight of the prequel movies. However, in recent years, the character has become more known for his ability to avoid death, no matter how contrived the reason.

While the image of Maul covered in robot bits is cool. Constantly bringing the character back, again and again, might feel a little bit silly. Sure, he’s a fighter, but there are limits to how far an audience is willing to push their suspension of disbelief.

6. Din Djarin

Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian from The Mandalorian, is a fantastic character that fans adore. The Mandalorian is still a super-popular show, and fans are patiently waiting for season three to land next year.

However, one of The Mandalorian’s biggest strengths is its mostly self-contained nature. While it links to the greater Star Wars canon and has launched spin-offs, the show’s wandering hero format works so well because it can be enjoyed on its own merit, making it an excellent gateway for Star Wars newbies. Bringing Din Djarin into the upcoming movie would ruin that and remove what makes The Mandalorian so unique and enjoyable.

5. Wicket Wystri Warrick

The chance of Wicket the Ewok (the star of Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, Ewoks: The Battle for Endor and Ewoks) returning is low, but it’s never zero. While the teddy bear-like Ewoks have their fans, it can’t be denied that they look weird today. Plus, Wicket’s messed up canon and constantly changing characterization raises uncomfortable questions about how Ewoks learn and function, so it’s best if he remains in the 80s.

4. Kylo Ren

Kylo Ren was a controversial character, with fans debating if his character arc made sense. However, regardless of your opinion of Ren, almost everyone agrees that his story reached a logical ending that fit the character.

Sure, in Star Wars, death is less of a rule and more of a suggestion. But bringing Ren back now would undo that perfect ending, and it’s unlikely the conclusion he gets after being brought back would make as much thematic sense as the one we’ve already seen. It’s best to leave him dead.

3. Yoda

Yoda is an iconic Star Wars character, but much like Luke, his role in the plot came to a logical conclusion. Bringing him back, even in Force Ghost form, undoes that conclusion for little plot benefit. And it will only feel like cheap nostalgia pandering designed to sell merch rather than tell a good story.

Not having Yoda around was pivotal to Luke’s arc in the sequel trilogy. Exploring where the Jedi go from this point with Luke and Yoda now lost opens up many fascinating story possibilities. Slamming that door shut with a sudden resurrection seems silly.

2. CGI De-Aged Characters

Not one character, but a type of character. From the CGI young Luke seen in both The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett to the Peter Cushing recreation seen in Rogue One, these characters need to go. Sure, they’re cool tech demos, but they never look right. In fact, the CGI young Luke looks creepy in many shots, often veering right into the uncanny valley.

On top of that, it denies a new actor the chance to make their mark on the franchise. One of the best things about the original Star Wars trilogy is that it turned a load of new performers into household names — because of those films, actors like Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill got to star in more films. These movies also delighted audiences, but by endlessly making digital fake versions of these actors, we’re denying new performers the chance to become stars and are missing out on future great movies.

To quote Kylo Ren: “Let the past die.”

1. Sheev Palpatine

“Somehow Palpatine Returned” is one of the most frustrating lines ever uttered in a mainstream movie. While Palpatine is an iconic character, having him return out of nowhere totally derailed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and it felt like a cheap way to raise the stakes as well as a clumsy attempt to deal with the sequel trilogy’s lack of memorable villains.

It’s time for the Star Wars movies to make a new villain and let Palpatine return to the shadows.