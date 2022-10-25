Damon Lindelof’s ‘Star Wars’ film will reportedly take place after ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ and feature returning characters

Big news has come to light as information about a brand new Star Wars movie has been revealed. The project will be led by Lost and Watchmen showrunner, Damon Lindelof, and a script is currently in the works.

In a report made by Hollywood Reporter, insiders told the publication that Lindeof’s Star Wars project could take place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. However, despite plans to bring back old characters from the films, this film would not take place in the Skywalker saga.

“And sources say that the story would take place after the events of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, although it would not be a continuation of the Skywalker saga. It could, however, feature some of the characters from the Star Wars trilogy made in the 2010s.”

Joining Lindelof in this untitled Star Wars project is The Strain‘s writer, Justin Britt-Gibson. There were also rumors that although the project is a stand-alone story, there are opportunities to extend it into films.

There have been a handful of Star Wars projects that don’t follow the Skywalker Saga, such as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. However, it was reported that Disney was aware of the negative reception that stand-alone Star Wars films received in the past. Especially those that brought back old characters from the main trilogy. A prime example is Solo: A Star Wars Story, which received a decent performance from audiences and critics. Yet, it only earned over $392 million at the box office worldwide.

At the moment, Star Wars: The Acolyte is still in pre-production, while season three of The Mandalorian has a confirmed release date for 2023. Meanwhile, there are multiple Star Wars animated projects such as Tales of the Jedi, Visions Volume two, and The Bad Batch Season two are scheduled to come out between 2022 and early 2023.