92-Film Lineup Announced For AMC’s FearFest Horror Marathon

The greatest month of the year is almost upon us, where normal people embrace the scary movies they might otherwise avoid, and those who live the life year round can let their freak flag fly. AMC’s FearFest block of programming is an annual highlight, and this year is offering up 92 films for your spine-chilling pleasure. Here are a few highlights of the dozens of titles awaiting your viewing.

From Dusk Till Dawn sees a pair of criminal brothers on the run escape to Mexico after forcing a vacationing family to smuggle them over the border, only for them all to become trapped in a bar where vampires feast on the living, with their only hope for survival being to make it to sunrise.

Silver Bullet is an adaptation of Stephen King’s illustrated novella Cycle of the Werewolf, and sees a rural town in Maine (shocker) plagued by a monthly series of murders on each night with a full moon, and only a teenage boy believes it to be anything supernatural and tries to identify the human form of the lycanthrope killer.

Thir13en Ghosts sees a widower move his family to the mansion he inherited from his late uncle, only to discover the building has been transformed into a great machine powered by an assortment of bound spirits, each one eager to vent their anger at their captivity.

Demon Knight features a drifter on the run from a demonic entity hunting him for the mysterious artifact he carries, and holes up in a boarding house where he and the other residents must fight off an army of demons and possessed townspeople to prevent the final victory of the forces of darkness.

And finally, if you’re after some lighter fare, the horror-comedy of Eight Legged Freaks might be up your alley. In this homage to ‘50s B-movie creature features, a small Arizona mining town comes under attack from a swarm of giant arachnids, with the exotic spider collection of a local farmer mutated by a toxic waste spill and the band of local eccentrics populating the town grouping together to try to escape to safety.

For more, the full lineup of horror delights is as follows.

6 Souls (2010) An American Haunting (2005) The Amityville Horror (1979) The Amityville II: Possession (1982) The Amityville Horror (2005) Body Snatchers (1993) Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993) Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995) Children of the Corn: The Gathering (1996) Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998) Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999) Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001) Bride of Chucky (1998) Seed of Chucky (2004) Curse of Chucky (2013) Cult of Chucky (2017) The Conjuring (2013) (starting 10/8) The Crazies (2010) Creepshow (1982) Cujo (1983)

Dracula 2000 (2000) Dracula II: Ascension (2003) Dracula III: Legacy (2005) Eight Legged Freaks (2002) The Exorcist (1973) Evil Dead (2013) Final Destination (2000) Final Destination 2 (2003) Final Destination 3 (2006) The Final Destination (2009) Friday the 13th (1980) Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981) Friday the 13th Part III (1982) Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985) Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988) Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) Friday the 13th (2009) From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999) From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter (2000) The Gallows (2015) Ghost Ship (2002)

Graveyard Shift (1990) Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) Halloween (1978) Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) Halloween: H20 (1998) Halloween: Resurrection (2002) Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992) Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996) Hellraiser: Inferno (2000) Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002) Hellraiser: Deader (2005) Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005) Insidious (2011) Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) Land of the Dead (2005) (starting 10/15) The Last House on the Left (2009) Lost Souls (2000) Misery (1990) A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) Orphan (2009) The People Under the Stairs (1991) Pet Sematary (1989) Pet Sematary II (1992) Prince of Darkness (1987) The Prophecy (1995) The Prophecy II (1998) The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (2000) The Prophecy: Uprising (2005) The Prophecy: Forsaken (2005) The Rite (2011) The Shining (1980)

Silver Bullet (1985) Sleepwalkers (1992) Spawn (1997) Tales from the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood (1996) Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight (1995) They (2002) Thinner (1996) Thir13en Ghosts (2001) Tremors (1990) Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001) Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004) Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018) Trick ‘r Treat (2007) Village of the Damned (1995)

And there you have it, the complete list. This year’s AMC FearFest will begin on Thursday, October 1st and run right through the big day, with the above titles available to stream on amc.com and the AMC apps.

But tell us, will you be checking any of these films out? As always, let us know down below.