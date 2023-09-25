A 13-film franchise that literally ‘ended’ less than a year ago already putting the feelers out for a comeback nobody asked for, wants, or needs

It’s hard to believe any franchise that claims it’s really going away this time when we’ve been lied to so often on so many occasions for so long, but you’d think Halloween would at least give it a full calendar year before being dusted off and plunged back into active development.

According to Bloody Disgusting, though, that isn’t going to be the case after a report claimed that Miramax was actively shopping the property around, with a bidding war claimed to have broken out between both traditional studios and streaming services in an effort to reboot the IP once again as either a new set of feature films or potentially even a TV series.

Image: Universal

The adventures of Michael Myers have already been sequelized, rebooted, remade, remade and then sequelized, and given the legacy treatment across 13 full-length flicks spanning over 40 years, and the quality has ranged from the phenomenal to the frightful for all the wrong reasons. Halloween Ends kinda sucked, which might leave some longtime fans more open than others to a revival, but do we really need it?

The answer should hopefully be “no,” because horror is in rude health as it is thanks to a string of lucrative and – perhaps even more importantly – original IPs hoovering up critical and acclaim and box office dollars. 13 installments in a single saga is more than enough and then some, with the hockey mask-wearing murderer and his associated mythology having been run into the ground several times over as it is. This is Hollywood, to be fair, so another go-round is hardly going to come as a shock.