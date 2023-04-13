A beloved character is set to join Tiana and Naveen in Disney’s new ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’ ride

The Walt Disney Company has revealed new information regarding a future that will make its way to Disneyland next year. It turns out Tiana and Naveen will not be the only characters that will be featured in the upcoming Princess and the Frog-themed ride.

It has been confirmed that Mama Odie will be part of the upcoming Disneyland attraction, “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.” For those who don’t recall, Tiana and Naveen sought out Mama Odie for help after both were transformed into frogs by Dr. Facilier. She also sang the song “Dig A Little Deeper.” Disney Parks Blog reveals that this character will joke with guests throughout the ride and Jenifer Lewis will be reprising her role to voice her character for the attraction and that she will be joined by her “seeing eye snake” Juju.

“As depicted in this newly released rendering, Mama Odie jokes with guests along their journey after a special display of her magic. The two-hundred-year-old Bayou Fairy Godmother, with her eccentric belongings and “seeing eye snake,” Juju, is comically eccentric, yet wise and all-knowing, throughout the adventure. We’re so delighted that legendary actress Jenifer Lewis, who starred as the voice of Mama Odie in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Princess and the Frog,” is once again returning to her role for the attraction.”

Alongside the character announcement, Disney has also revealed more information about the upcoming attraction such as new audio-animatronics, new music, familiar faces from the movie, and cast members reprising their roles to voice their characters. The attraction will also have the scent of beignets as guests queue for the attraction.

“Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” will be replacing Splash Mountain at Disneyland after it was announced that the 1980s log-flume ride will be closed on May 31, 2023. The new attraction is said to build on Princess Tiana’s story and will have guests see and experience Princess and the Frog like never before. Development for the ride will begin after Splash Mountain closes and is scheduled to open sometime in 2024.