A blood-soaked and unrelentingly brutal Netflix epic decapitates the #1 spot in 57 nations

Netflix has gained a layer of infamy for canceling fantasy shows left, right, and center, but the Viking-era saga has unexpectedly proven to be largely immune from the axe, which is ironic given that it’s a weapon of choice for the fearsome warriors. The series may have ended, but The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die has taken no time at all to lay waste to the platform’s charts.

Per FlixPatrol, the feature-length finale for the five-season episodic favorite has bludgeoned its way to the number one spot in 57 countries since premiering yesterday, making its way straight onto the Top 10 in 89 nations in total. That’s an impressive return given that The Last Kingdom was never regarded as one of the streamer’s marquee originals, but it clearly had a lot of fans.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

With Vikings: Valhalla renewed for a third season and Seven Kings Must Die making an immediate splash among subscribers, you’ve got to think that the company bigwigs will be receptive to anyone who knocks on their door with an idea for a Viking-centric project, because there’s clearly a huge appetite to see some blood-soaked and brutal battlefield action.

In an even more unlikely turn-up for the books, The Lost Kingdom‘s swansong has accrued a stellar 89 percent Rotten Tomatoes score at the time of writing, a rarity for a Netflix exclusive backed by Hollywood. Alexander Dreymon’s Uhtred is going out in a blaze of glory, then, with Seven Kings Must Die underlining that maybe its predecessor is worth diving into for newcomers won over by the film’s popularity.