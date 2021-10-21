A Bruce Willis Dud Is Blowing Up On Netflix

There are many Bruce Willis movies on Netflix, and the overwhelming majority of them are terrible, but subscribers just don’t seem to be able to learn from their mistakes.

Even though some of the fallen A-lister’s bargain-basement efforts have been so awful that viewers felt compelled to blast them on social media after wasting 90 minutes of their life, 2018 effort Reprisal has managed to become one of the ten most-watched titles in the United States as per FlixPatrol. Luckily, this one only runs for 89 minutes, so small mercies are welcome.

Produced by prolific regular Willis collaborator Randall Emmett—effectively the Jerry Bruckheimer of low-budget bulls**t—Reprisal at least boasts the reliable Frank Grillo in the lead role, with his chrome-domed co-star showing up to go through the motions and phone it in as a veteran ex-cop, a role he’s played roughly 20 times in the last decade.

Grillo’s bank manager is haunted by a heist gone wrong that took place years previously, but an old criminal acquaintance kidnaps his wife and sets him on a path of revenge. You can probably guess where things are going from there, so make sure you don’t miss out on a must-see film that holds a stellar 8% score on Rotten Tomatoes.